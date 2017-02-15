New Technology Aims to Disrupt How Advertisers Test and Measure Creative

AdParlor introduces Intelligence Tags™, the first use of artificial intelligence to analyze the effectiveness of social advertising creative

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - New technology designed to disrupt traditional digital creative testing model. Today, AdParlor announced the introduction of Intelligence Tags, a technology that uses artificial intelligence to test the creative effectiveness across a range of social ads including images, videos, as well unique formats such as GIFs, cinemagraphs, canvas ads and text.

"The process to measure creative effectiveness in digital is seriously broken," Ben Legg, Chief Executive Officer at AdParlor said. "Copy testing is a slow, expensive process and the traditional A/B testing that is useful to help to understand the 'what' does nothing to help clients understand the 'why' when looking at effectiveness. This solves that problem."

AdParlor aims to take the guess work out of knowing what elements of each creative work and why. Insights range from product analysis, background, color, copy, and the contents of an image all through advanced visual analysis. "A large retail client used AdParlor's Intelligence Tags and learned that certain shoes sold better when featuring an entire outfit; a green background performed better than blue; and certain copy resonated more effectively," Legg said.

The Intelligence Tags feature scans the contents of images and videos and automatically tags elements. In addition to the automatic tags, advertisers can add their own custom tags to any asset. The system then analyzes those tags across an advertiser's entire library to understand what elements perform best. "The system uses deep learning so it continues to improve based on ongoing usage," said David Strang, Product Manager at AdParlor.

The technology is initially available for Facebook and Instagram campaigns, but will be available on Pinterest and Snapchat in the near future.

To learn more, visit: http://adparlor.com/intel-tags

About AdParlor

AdParlor is a social media marketing platform, providing cutting-edge advertiser solutions -- including social and video ads -- on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat. AdParlor delivers measurable results and insights on a large scale for hundreds of clients, including Amazon, Coca-Cola, Samsung, BMW and Rogers. For more information, visit adparlor.com.