New Texting Console for Hearsay Messages Allows Advisors and Teams to Easily, Compliantly Text Clients From Any Device

Hearsay Messages enables advisors to compliantly text clients and take advantage of this powerful direct channel for business; Advisors and office staff can now efficiently exchange and track client texts from new web-based Texting Console

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Hearsay, provider of Advisor Cloud solutions for the financial services and insurance industries, today unveiled the new Texting Console for Hearsay Messages®. With the Texting Console, an advisor can authorize administrative staff members to schedule appointments, send meeting reminders and exchange other text messages from their office computers, on the advisor's behalf, from the same business number.

Advisors, agents and their teams now have two options to text clients and prospects: via the Hearsay Messages mobile application (for iPhone and Android) as well as the Texting Console on their desktop or laptop computers. The Texting Console captures all activity so that advisors have full, real-time visibility of all text conversations.

With advisors and agents spending 55 percent of their time in client meetings and other client-facing activities, the Texting Console for Hearsay Messages offers a valuable way for staff to establish a "texting command center" at the home office, increase efficiency and capitalize on this growing communication channel -- all while remaining compliant.

According to a recent Hearsay survey of more than 2,500 advisors and agents, 52 percent reported texting for business purposes. Without a compliance solution like Hearsay Messages, many of these advisors are texting out of compliance, putting their firms at risk. Developed specifically for regulated representatives in financial services, Hearsay Messages enables advisors and their teams to send and receive business-related text messages in compliance with company policy and industry regulations.

Additionally, as part of the Advisor Cloud, text engagement data from Hearsay Messages can be synced to corporate CRM systems and digital marketing programs. By connecting data to every touch point in the client journey, Hearsay Messages helps create a seamless consumer brand experience across digital channels.

"Given the incredible success and adoption of Hearsay Messages since its launch, creating a web-based experience for teams to send text messages was a natural next step," said Mark Gilbert, chief technology officer at Hearsay. "Not only are we empowering advisors to compliantly engage with clients and prospects with texts, but we are providing huge efficiency gains to them without compromising visibility or ease of use."

Hearsay Messages: Key Benefits

In addition to providing two easy-to-use options for exchanging texts with clients, Hearsay Messages helps advisors work smarter, not harder, with these key technology and compliance advantages:

Seamless client experience for one-to-one messaging

Integration and easy synchronization with advisor's book of business (contacts) and calendars

Efficient appointment setting and mobile reminders for client meetings

Complete, contextual history of advisor-client digital communication

Multiple options for capturing attestations or consent from contacts to address consumer privacy laws such as TCPA

Record keeping and supervision to fulfill requirements from FINRA, SEC, IIROC and other industry regulators

Highly configurable supervision controls for efficient compliance monitoring of business communications, integrated with Hearsay's Universal Supervision compliance platform

Availability

The new Texting Console for Hearsay Messages is available now on the Hearsay platform. For more information, visit the Hearsay blog.

