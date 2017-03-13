New Title Celebrates K-12 Educators and Helps Them Maximize Their Professional Impact

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Solution Tree, an educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced the release of HEART! Fully Forming Your Professional Life as a Teacher and Leader by Timothy D. Kanold.

In this new resource, Kanold writes in a conversational, humorous manner as he offers his own anecdotes and reflections to help readers uncover their professional impact and foster productive classrooms and schools. He also introduces the concept of a heartprint -- the distinctive impression that an educator's heart leaves on students and colleagues during his or her professional career.

"This book is about the very human heart for our work as educators," explained Kanold. "It is about a happy and healthy humility of spirit, combined with a passion for our responsibility to help each and every student and colleague who joins us along our career path."

The book is divided into five parts, each delving into one of the five essential elements at the heart of the teaching profession:

Part 1: Happiness -- Are you a person of passion, positive impact, and perseverance for the education profession?

Part 2: Engagement -- Are you an inspiring person with the day-to-day energy required to be fully engaged in your work life?

Part 3: Alliances -- Are you a person open to influence and shared values, able to become relationally intelligent and collaboratively interdependent with others?

Part 4: Risk -- Are you a person of vision-focused risks for sustainable change, with a growth- and data-driven mindset for learning and life?

Part 5: Thought -- Are you a person with surface and deep knowledge capacity, thought and wisdom?

"Reading the book felt as though I was engaging the author in a casual but engrossing classroom discussion," said Suzi Mast, director of K-12 mathematics standards for the Arizona Department of Education. "Dr. Kanold clearly provides convincing evidence that will help us to be more effective educators."

Scott Carr, a middle-level reconfiguration coordinator at Liberty Public Schools in Missouri, also had high praise for the title, stating, "I want to share HEART! with my principal friends to make sure my entire district has the chance to be inspired. This book is a tremendous book study and tool for the PLC toolbox."

Throughout the book, Kanold provides My Heartprint spaces to write in, where readers can reflect on and journal about their professional journey. Also included are insights and reflections from dozens of researchers and thought leaders from inside and outside of the education profession.

About the Author

Timothy D. Kanold, PhD, is an award-winning educator, author, and consultant. He is former director of mathematics and science and served as superintendent of Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125, a model professional learning community district in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

