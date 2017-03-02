New Title Reveals How to Maximize Student Growth Using Readily Available Digital Tools

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Solution Tree, an educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced the release of Creating the Anywhere, Anytime Classroom: A Blueprint for Learning Online in Grades K-12 by Casey Reason, Lisa Reason and Crystal Guiler.

In this new resource, Reason, Reason and Guiler offer direct guidance on the steps K-12 educators can take to facilitate online learning. By implementing digital enhanced learning in a consistent and effective way, teachers can successfully face daily school challenges, personalize learning and maximize student participation.

"We wrote this book to help educators enhance student learning in the digital age," the authors explained. "We recognize that the technology tools that teachers have at their fingertips today are transformational; however, let's be clear, it's not about the new tools … It's about teachers finding and choosing new tools and then learning to skillfully use them."

Each chapter begins with a set of essential questions that the reader will be able to answer upon completion of the chapter. Chapters also include suggestions and examples tied to pedagogical practices associated with digital learning, so teachers fully understand how to engage in the best online practices with their students.

"Creating the Anywhere, Anytime Classroom is a must-read," declared Carol Ribeiro, president and CEO of The Virtual High School. "This book engagingly articulates what I've found to be true in my twenty years in online education -- that asynchronous learning done well personalizes and deepens learning, builds community and levels the playing field, providing enriching educational opportunities to students, regardless of geographic location or economic circumstance."

William Gordon, COO of Florida Virtual School in Orlando, also highly recommended the title, stating, "The authors provide an excellent framework from which teachers can navigate from brick and mortar to a virtual classroom … This will quickly become a teacher's go-to book in the virtual-education landscape."

About the Authors

Casey Reason, PhD, is the director for the Center for Advanced Leadership Studies of Professional Learning Communities and Virtual Collaboration for the University of Toledo. An expert in leadership, school improvement, virtual learning and the professional learning community (PLC) process, Casey's mission is to help support sustainable reform in education by using PLCs in conjunction with modern-day applications of technology and emerging brain science.

Lisa Reason, PhD, has been teaching and designing digital graduate curricula for over twelve years. She has successfully led the development and design of numerous masters and doctoral programs and has been widely recognized as an expert in online learning. Lisa has also been a featured presenter at a number of scholarly and practitioner-based conferences and has chaired numerous dissertations and research initiatives on topics related to digital learning, instructional practice, leadership and school reform.

Crystal Guiler has been a leader in K-12 digital learning for over ten years. Her roles have included facilitator, coach, district administrator, curriculum specialist, lead curriculum developer, instructional designer and virtual learning project manager. Crystal has worked extensively with Florida Virtual School, the largest provider of K-12 digital education in the United States.

