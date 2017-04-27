"NEW TO THE STREET" Features Genoil Corp. (GNOLF), Vystar Corp. (VYST), NightFood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF) and Bigfoot Projects Investments (BGFT) on Fox Business Network April 30, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - FMW Media Works Corp. announces its upcoming airings for "NEW TO THE STREET," featuring Genoil Inc. ( OTCQB : GNOLF), VYSTAR Corp. ( OTC PINK : VYST), NightFood Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : NGTF) and Bigfoot Project Investments ( OTC PINK : BGFT). The show's broadcast is Sunday, April 30, 2017, at 1:00 PM Eastern/10:00 Pacific airing nationwide on Fox Business Network -- reaching 95 million homes. Check your local cable provider's channel lineup to find Fox Business Network in your area.

Airing for the first time on "NEW TO THE STREET," David Lifschultz, CEO of Genoil, Inc. ( OTCQB : GNOLF), who will be discussing his company's lucrative patents, business dealings in Russia, China and other oil-rich places around the globe and how their successful business model, industry relations, and experience will benefit investors and the future of the oil industry.

Anchor Jane King says, "Genoil has a unique energy business model that could prove to be very valuable to early investors."

Anchor Ken Evseroff welcomes Vystar Corporation's ( OTC PINK : VYST) CEO Bill Doyle back to introduce new viewers to Vystar's ongoing efforts to provide a superior latex that can improve thousands of products, including mattresses and pillows for a better night's rest.

"We appreciate the opportunity to discuss in more detail how Vystar's Vytex solves some problems for the latex and plastic materials industries," states Bill Doyle, CEO of Vystar. He further states,"Vytex is a sustainable, natural, latex material from which we remove all protein virtually, resulting in an odor free, stronger and more resilient material that doesn't have any petrochemical off-gassing and also reduces the risk of experiencing or developing latex allergies. We are working with multiple industries to replace latex, memory foam and plastics with Vytex in products such as electrical gloves, medical gloves, balloons, foam for mattresses, pillows, cushions and padding; elastic threads for undergarments and sportswear; and industrial adhesives. It's a multi-billion dollar raw materials opportunity."

Also, Sean Folkson, NightFood Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : NGTF) CEO, is again on the show updating views on their corporate on-goings. Almost half of all snacking occurs between dinner and bed, resulting in over $1B/week in consumer spending. Unfortunately, the most popular choices are cookies, chips, ice cream, and candy. NightFood is the first, and only snack company specifically focused on giving consumers a better, healthier, more sleep-friendly way to tackle unhealthy nighttime cravings.

Sean Folkson, remarked, "It was a pleasure to get to tell our story on 'NEW TO THE STREET' I've now had the honor of working with both Ken and Jane, a couple of real industry pros. We're hoping to be back later in the year with some major NightFood updates."

Anchor Jane King commented, "NightFood has a very interesting business model that dovetails with Americans growing desire to eat healthier."

Anchor Ken Evseroff believes Sean Folkson has found a solution to the nighttime "battle of the bulge." NightFood products will hopefully curb people's enthusiasm away from unhealthy fat laden snacks, steering them toward NightFood's healthier snack alternatives

"NEW TO THE STREET" would like to welcome back Tom Biscardi, CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments ( OTC PINK : BGFT), as he takes us deeper into the mystery of "Bigfoot," and running a business searching for the creature.

Today, April 27, 2017, "NEW TO THE STREET," at their state of the art studio in New York City, New York, are filming their next feature show with a variety of clients, both new and old including; Financial Gravity Companies Inc. ( OTCQB : FGCO), Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. ( OTC PINK : BGFT), HealthEhabitat and The Grilled Cheese Truck Inc., ( OTC PINK : GRLD). The airing date of this filming will be in a forthcoming press release, notifying fans with the schedule.

