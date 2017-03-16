"NEW TO THE STREET" Featuring Vystar Corp. (VYST), Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. (BGFT) & SEC Attorney Norm Reynolds on ION TV, March 20, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - FMW Media Works Corp. announces its upcoming airings for "NEW TO THE STREET," Featuring VYSTAR Corp. ( OTC PINK : VYST), Big Foot Project Investments ( OTC PINK : BGFT) and interview with legendary SEC Attorney Norm Reynolds. The show's broadcast is Monday, March 20, 2017, at 7:00 AM on ION TV's #1 market, New York, NY -- reaching 5.5 million homes.

"NEW TO THE STREET's" Anchor, Ken Evseroff, kicks off the show interviewing Bill Doyle CEO of Vystar Corporation (VYST). Bill will give an overview of the company, and its place in the market and their patented process to create green, renewable and "virtually" hypoallergenic Vytex latex that offers superior performance over natural latex and memory foam at comparable price .

Anchor Ken Evseroff says, "I am so excited to introduce the world to Vystar's strong effort at improving sleep for millions of people around the world by introducing them to Vystar's Vytex! But Vytex is not limited to sleep products; tune-in to ION March 20, 2017 @ 7:00 EST to find out more."

Bill Doyle states, "ION TV offers a great opportunity to share with consumers and the investment community how 4,000 different products, such as mattresses, pillows, cushions, surgical gloves, balloons, adhesives and apparel, can be produced more sustainably with low protein Vytex® latex. Vytex® use results in biodegradable, odor free, virtually allergy free, stronger, more resilient and longer lasting products than existing latex and memory foam products.

Additionally, Tom Biscardi, CEO of Bigfoot Project investments, Inc. (BGFT), discusses the myth and reality of "Bigfoot," and how his team at "Bigfoot Project" scours the globe in search of this mythic beast and what they have found. Will you be a believer? We think you might after seeing this interview!

BGFT is not just for researching the creature, they have a hotel/museum project and a movie project that will promote the legend and raise revenue.

Tom Biscardi wants the viewers of "NEW TO THE STREET" to understand that Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. is the only "Bigfoot" organization that is on expedition, with boots on the ground, using the latest technology to find this elusive creature, 9 months of the year.

Anchor Ken Evseroff states, "whether you are a believer or not, Tom Biscardi and his team from Bigfoot Investment Projects Inc. will definitely pique your interest into their efforts searching for the worldwide phenomenon known as 'Bigfoot.'"

Finally, Mr. Norman Reynolds, a recognized securities lawyer, talks to "NEW TO THE STREET" about the complexities, on-going changes, and regulations on public corporations -- and "how" these regulations affect both the investors and management of public entities.

