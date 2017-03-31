"NEW TO THE STREET" Featuring Vystar Corp. (VYST), Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. (BGFT) & SEC Attorney Norm Reynolds on Fox Business Network- April 2, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - FMW Media Works Corp. announces its upcoming airings for "NEW TO THE STREET," featuring VYSTAR Corp. ( OTC PINK : VYST), Big Foot Project Investments ( OTC PINK : BGFT) and an interview with legendary SEC Attorney Norm Reynolds. The show's broadcast is Sunday, April 2, 2017, at 1:30 PM Eastern/10:30 Pacific Nationwide on Fox Business Channel -- potentially reaching 95 million homes. Check your local cable provider's channel lineup to find Fox Business Network in your area.

"NEW TO THE STREET's" anchor, Ken Evseroff, kicks off the show interviewing Bill Doyle, CEO of Vystar Corporation (VYST). Bill will give an overview of the company, and its place in the market and their patented process to create green, renewable and "virtually" hypoallergenic Vytex latex that offers superior performance over natural latex and memory foam at a comparable price.

Anchor Ken Evseroff says, "I am so excited to introduce the world to Vystar's strong effort at improving sleep for millions of people around the world by introducing them to Vystar's Vytex! But Vytex is not limited to sleep products there is a whole new world of applications for Vystar's Vytex. Tune-in to Fox Business News at 1:30 on April 2, 2017, to find out more."

Bill Doyle states, "With consumers and manufacturers looking for eco-friendly alternatives to petrochemical-based memory foams, polyurethane, and vinyl and traditional latex with its latex allergy risk, Vystar's Vytex® is a game changer. It brings the comfort, durability, and resilience of traditional latex with the bonus of being stronger, virtually allergy and odor free and competitively priced," stated William Doyle, Vystar CEO. "Vytex is already in use by multiple manufacturers in the bedding, adhesives and apparel industries and we are now working on expanding our presence in medical gloves and balloons due to market demand for latex products that reduce the risk of developing or experiencing latex allergies."

Additionally, Tom Biscardi, CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. (BGFT), discusses the myth and reality of "Bigfoot," and how his team at "Bigfoot Project" scours the globe in search of this mythic beast and what they have found. Will you be a believer? We think you might after seeing this interview!

BGFT is not just for researching the creature; they have a hotel/museum project and a movie project that will promote the legend and raise revenue.

Tom Biscardi emphatically states Bigfoot is real, make no mistake. And, Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc., listed on OTC Markets ticker BGFT, has devoted all their resources putting their money where their mouth is to prove it. That's why they've issued this bigfoot million dollar bounty. To silence all doubters, they are offering a $1 million Bigfoot bounty for anyone brave enough to deliver information leading to the capture or delivery of a bonafide Bigfoot; not for the faint of heart. For details about this million dollar Bigfoot bounty visit www.searchingforbigfoot.com (the Bounty will start 12:01 a.m. April 2, 2017, and runs through December 25, 2017, at 11:59 p.m., Christmas Day).

Anchor Ken Evseroff states, "Whether you are a believer or not, Tom Biscardi and his team from Bigfoot Investment Projects Inc. will pique your interest into their efforts searching for the worldwide phenomenon known as 'Bigfoot.'"

Finally, Mr. Norman Reynolds, a recognized securities lawyer, talks to "NEW TO THE STREET" about the complexities, on-going changes, and regulations on public corporations -- and "how" these regulations affect both the investors and management of public entities.

