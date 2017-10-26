Webinar hosted by Xtalks to present new research from Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development on the eClinical landscape

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - During a live broadcast on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK), viewers will learn how seemingly minor decisions in one functional group can significantly impact overall clinical trial timelines. Specifically, those who never release the database before first patient, first visit (FPFV) take more than three weeks longer to lock the database than those who always release before FPFV.

Other key findings include:

Types and volume of data companies manage in EDC

The biggest causes of database build delays

How sponsor and CRO cycle times compare for database build, data entry, and database lock

The webinar will also share where the industry is headed and ways to overcome key clinical data management challenges including protocol changes, source data verification, and more.

Join guest speakers Ken Getz, Director of Sponsored Research Programs & Research Associate Professor at Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, and Richard Young, Vice President of Veeva Vault EDC at Veeva Systems , for an informative session.

For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: New Tufts Research: EDC Trends, Insights, and Opportunities.

