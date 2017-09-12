WESTBURY, NY--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Spectronics Corporation, the world's foremost leader in ultraviolet fluorescent equipment, is releasing the uVision™ 365 DELUXE series, a new group of ASTM E3022-2015 and Rolls-Royce 90061 Compliant UV-A LED lamps for non-destructive testing and aerospace applications. The uVision™ 365 DELUXE series lamps are available in two models. The UV-365SBLC (DELUXE Compliant model) comes with an in-line AC power supply for stationary inspection applications. 8-foot and 20-foot AC power cord options are available for every country-of-destination. The UV-365MSBLC (Mobile DELUXE Compliant Model) comes with a 12V rechargeable NiMH battery pack for in-the-field inspections. A battery level indicator located on the back panel of the lamp shows the amount of battery power and ensures reliable operation. The uVision™ 365 DELUXE lamps are the second iteration of many uVision™ series lamps coming to market later this year. To keep up-to-date with our NDT community and products, please visit our website: http://spectroline.com/ndt-products/

uVision™ DELUXE Series Features

Fully compliant to ASTM E3022-2015 and Rolls-Royce 90061. A serialized Certificate of Conformance and Validation Report are included.

Meets EN ISO:3059 specifications.

IP 65 Rated – dust tight and water resistant.

Constructed with a unique heatsink design for fanless cooling.

Equipped with state-of-the-art thermal cut-off circuitry to ensure DELUXE lamps stay within compliance.

Lightweight and rugged design.

The mobile uVision™ DELUXE (UV-365MSBLC) comes with a 12V rechargeable NiMH battery pack for in-the-field inspections. A battery level indicator located on the back panel of the lamp shows the amount of battery power.

3 UV-A LEDs provide wide coverage area to locate fluorescent indications.

Provides a nominal steady-state intensity of 4,500 µW/cm² at 15 inches (38cm) and a bright, broad beam profile of 6 inches (15 cm) at 15 inches (38cm).

Comes with integral black light filters that eliminate violet wavelengths.

An adjustable white light LED for illumination of dark areas and scanning of surface flaws.

Long Lasting UV-A lenses endure rigorous use, offsetting the effects of lens deterioration and solarization.

Compact, ergonomic design and pistol grip handling.

The uVision™ DELUXE lamps weigh only 1.9 lbs. (862 g) – providing maximum flexibility, comfort, and usage.

A durable carrying case and UV-absorbing spectacles are included with every uVision™ DELUXE series lamp.

Operational Design

The uVision™ DELUXE lamps are constructed with a fanless, cool running design – enabling the lamps to operate in temperatures reaching upwards of 122° Fahrenheit. Whether it be heat, dust, or moisture, the rugged uVision™ outer housing and filter protector can withstand the toughest exposure. These resilient features are a part of the internationally recognized IP65 Rating integral to the entire uVision™ series.

The Mobile Battery-Pack uVision™ DELUXE

The mobile battery-pack uVision™ DELUXE (UV-365MSBLC) is easy to use and enables for in-the-field inspections. Simply clip the rechargeable NiMH battery pack to your belt and the lamp is ready for ASTM E3022-2015 and Rolls-Royce 90061 compliant inspections. In addition, the battery indicator light on the back panel of the lamp ensures the battery is never depleted while in use.

Performance

The uVision™ DELUXE models are compliant to ASTM E3022-2015 and Rolls-Royce 90061. Each model comes with a serialized Certificate of Conformance and Validation Report. The UV-365SBLC and UV-365MSBLC have a nominal steady-state intensity of 4,500 µW/cm² at 15 inches (38cm) and a bright, broad beam profile of 6 inches (15 cm) at 15 inches (38cm).

About: Spectronics Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer of ultraviolet equipment and fluorescent materials. Their state-of-the-art products are built to exacting engineering standards and are utilized for literally hundreds of markets and applications that demand uncompromising quality and reliability. Spectroline® UV lamps and radiometers are widely used to verify the structural integrity of military and commercial aircraft. Spectroline® fluorescent dyes are used to check for fluid leaks in power plants, nuclear reactors, oil pipelines and industrial facilities worldwide, and were even used on the U.S. Space Shuttle.

Embedded Video Available: https://vimeo.com/222817752