New Verimatrix Bulk Decryption Capabilities from Inca Networks Enable Secure Edge Descrambling for IPTV, Cable and Broadcast Operators

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Inca Networks, the Intelligent Video Delivery company, recently announced new features that enable video operators using Verimatrix scrambling to securely deliver video across their network, decode entire channel line-ups at the network edge and convert them to a variety of IP or legacy RF video formats. This unique and flexible product enables operators to conveniently and affordably pursue opportunities in hospitality, MDU, school campus, nursing home, hospital, and wholesale applications.

Video operators can deploy the flexible and modular Tangram chassis and cards to receive and decrypt up to 128 unique 4K, HD or SD Verimatrix scrambled video services and then output them as any combination of IP, ASI, digital QAM or modulated analog CATV.

"Historically IPTV operators have not had a good technical solution to affordably deliver Verimatrix encrypted services to wholesale partners, MDUs, schools and hospitality accounts," says Jeff Campbell, CEO, Inca Networks.

The Verimatrix bulk decryption function has been in production deployment with a variety of operators in North America since the summer of 2016 and is now available for general release effective immediately.

"Tangram changes the game and makes it easy to deliver services anywhere on the network in IP or legacy RF output formats," added Campbell. "In addition to IP streaming, Tangram offers output modules for ASI, clear or encrypted QAM and modulated analog RF -- ensuring operators can take advantage of every revenue opportunity in their serving area."

The Tangram GT41 IP processing module can support up to 128 unique services to a total bandwidth of 850 Megabits per second, handling even the most complex HD lineups. Conversion of video streams from Verimatrix to LG Pro:Idiom or Samsung Lynk encryption for digital CATV hospitality applications is also supported, ensuring the end-to-end security of premium content in hotels and resorts.

"Verimatrix is pleased to have Inca and the WISI Tangram product line as part of the Verimatrix eco-system," said Steve Oetegenn, President, Verimatrix. "Our global reach and presence in the content security market, combined with the extensive interface options and modularity of the WISI Tangram product, ensure that our customers can continue to secure and grow their business."

For further information or to arrange an on-site evaluation of Tangram in your network, contact your Inca regional representative or preferred reseller.

About Inca Networks

Inca Networks, a WISI company, is reinventing the future of multiscreen video delivery. Inca offers industry-leading Intelligent Video Delivery™, a revolutionary software-centric solution for intelligent, real-time processing of linear and multiscreen television content. At its core is VidiOS™, an advanced software processing and monitoring engine that provides deep visibility and control of all video flows, combined with powerful, modular hardware. Inca's IP video solutions address all aspects of next-generation video, including high-density MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 HD and SD transcoder modules for linear and multiscreen adaptive bit-rate (ABR) and HTTP live streaming (HLS) services; demultiplexing and remapping of MPTS video from satellite and off-air sources to SPTS streams in digital cable, DSL and fiber to the home (FTTH) IPTV networks; multi-viewer mosaic and status monitoring software, digital music service demuxing, and modular ASI to IP conversion.

In July 2015, the Wilhelm Sihn Jr. (WISI) company acquired Inca Networks Inc. Founded in 1926, WISI is one of the world's pioneers in broadband reception and distribution technology. Today, WISI's field of business is the development, production and distribution of products and solutions in the following areas: automotive antenna and cabling, components for broadband networks, fiber optics for broadband, digital signal reception, processing and modulation for TV and radio, in-house multimedia. Inca Networks sells and distributes Wisi's Tangram and Chameleon platforms to the North American, Caribbean and Latin American markets. Video providers around the globe use Inca to easily and affordably deliver content to any screen on any network, all with a superior customer viewing experience and a second-to-none view of the network. www.incanetworks.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://incanetworks.wistia.com/medias/8h1mlw9fub