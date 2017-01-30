New Version of GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer Improves Application Integration and API Support

OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Linoma Software has extended GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer's workflow automation and file transfer features to include SOAP and RESTful Web Services. Combined with new JSON Read & Write tasks, GoAnywhere MFT 5.4 provides better integration with Web Services and other applications for securely transferring data and automating processes.

"Organizations are looking for ways to automate data transfers and integrate systems using cloud-based or internal APIs," says Steve Luebbe, Linoma's Director of Engineering. "They also want an easy way to process the XML and JSON formatted data that is returned from the server which are some of the new features we incorporated into GoAnywhere MFT 5.4."

To provide a fully integrated SOAP and REST solution, a number of new tasks, resources, and workflow features were added including:

A REST resource and new tasks to interact with RESTful Web Services. These tasks support XML and JSON based services.

A SOAP resource and task to provide streamlined integration with SOAP web services. A wizard is provided to simplify creation of actions by building them based on the WSDL definition. Files can be sent inline or using MTOM. The files and XML payload returned from the web service can then be stored or processed.

Tasks to read and write JSON data.

In addition to Workflow enhancements, both Secure Forms and GoAnywhere Command have been updated to integrate with Web Services. Secure Forms can now be submitted using SOAP requests, offering an ideal solution for users to build custom applications that submit data and files to GoAnywhere. GoAnywhere's API interface supports both REST and SOAP requests to automate GoAnywhere Workflows and User provisioning through existing applications.

Significant Time Savings

The new Web Services integration delivers significant time savings for GoAnywhere users. In just a few steps, users can take advantage of Web Services standardization to quickly connect applications and share data across a diverse range of systems and platforms. The entire process can be completed with just a few clicks and requires no programming knowledge.

Continuing Advancements with GoAnywhere Automation & Security

Current GoAnywhere MFT customers who upgrade to the new release also gain functionality for workflow automation and user authentication. New feature highlights include:

An updated Workflow Designer that streamlines the configuration and creation process. New Component and Variable panels simplify adding tasks and variables to a project.

Several new Reports, including a Custom Report task allows creation of PDF reports based on data from a database, Excel file, XML, JSON, or fixed-width files.

Administrative Users can now be synchronized against an LDAP or Active Directory system to automatically create user accounts and simplify administration.

Kerberos single sign-on was added to the Secure Mail Outlook Plugin and to GoDrive for Windows.

Secure Forms has 6 additional components: text area, multi-checkbox, number, bulleted list, checkbox, and radio buttons.

For a complete list of enhancements for GoAnywhere MFT 5.4, visit the release notes page.

About Linoma Software

Linoma Software, a HelpSystems company, helps organizations of all sizes to automate operations and protect their most sensitive data assets with innovative managed file transfer and data encryption products. With over 3,000 customers around the world, Linoma is recognized as a leader in providing high quality enterprise-class software solutions and superior customer service.

About GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer

GoAnywhere® MFT is a managed file transfer and secure FTP solution that will streamline and automate file transfers with trading partners, customers, employees and internal servers. Enterprise level controls and detailed audit logs are provided for meeting strict security policies and compliance requirements including PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITECH, SOX, GLBA and state privacy laws.

GoAnywhere can be installed on most platforms including Windows®, Linux®, IBM® i (iSeries®), UNIX®, AIX®, and Solaris®. It supports popular protocols and modern encryption standards including FTPS, SFTP, HTTPS, OpenPGP, AES and Drummond Certified AS2. GoAnywhere features the GoDrive on-premise file sharing and collaboration alternative to cloud-based services, and Secure Mail module for ad-hoc file transfers.

Visit GoAnywhere.com to download a FREE trial.