New Videos Highlight Importance of Municipal Risk Mitigation

PRINCETON, ON--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Frank Cowan Company has released a series of videos that help municipalities across Canada reduce their risk exposure through education, documentation and customized inspection services offered by the Company.

"Municipal leaders are always looking to better serve their constituents -- be that through robust park and trails, innovative services or seasonal events. Municipalities who partner with Frank Cowan Company choose to become safer. These new videos offer a quick snapshot of a pressing issue and demonstrate how we, through our fully staffed operations, are able to offer professional risk advice and solutions," says Larry Ryan, President, Frank Cowan Company.

"Tobogganing on municipal property, for example, has received a lot of attention over the past few years. Frank Cowan Company is helping municipalities become strategic about the hills they can safely keep open so children can continue to enjoy this Canadian tradition," Ryan continued. The video highlights the Company's custom inspection and risk analysis services available to clients at no cost.

Another video highlights the importance of road reviews. Frank Cowan Company has a roads specialist who will visit a selected section of road and provide a report on how to make that road comply with not only the MMS in Ontario, but also the Ontario Traffic Manuals -- compliance/adherence to best practices is important if a claim needs to be defended in court, in addition to reviewing other important considerations for roads.

"We are getting phone calls from municipal clients to schedule inspection services after they watch our videos. Municipalities have a lot of exposures and it is sometimes difficult to keep pace with changing requirements. We are here to help. We have a team of experts who will visit your municipality in person and make recommendations," says Barb Szychta, Vice President, Risk Management Services, Frank Cowan Company.

Other video topics include Fleet Reviews and Trail Inspections. The videos are available on Frank Cowan Company's website frankcowan.com and You Tube channel. Videos will continue to be released throughout the year.

About Frank Cowan Company

Frank Cowan Company is a Canadian leader in providing specialized insurance programs, including risk management and claims services for municipalities and public service, healthcare, education, community, children's and social service organizations across Canada. Proven industry knowledge, gained through over 90 years of partnering with insurance companies and independent brokers, gives Frank Cowan Company the ability to effectively manage the necessary risk, advisory and claims services for both standard and complex issues. Frank Cowan Company's head office is located in Princeton, Ontario with a branch office in Cambridge, Ontario. Clients and broker partners receive support out of both locations.

For additional information about Frank Cowan Company visit www.frankcowan.com.

