New VIPRE MSP Partner Program Offers Top-Rated, Proven Protection in a Cost-Effective Model

CLEARWATER, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - VIPRE® today launched a new MSP Partner Program, giving managed service providers the opportunity to sell VIPRE Advanced Security for Business -- highest-rated endpoint and anti-malware protection available -- at a competitive, margin-rich price point.

VIPRE is powered by next-generation advanced machine learning, one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to help MSPs better defend their clients from ransomware, zero-day attacks and other threats that easily evade traditional antivirus. It consistently scores 100% block rates and zero false positives in AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Tests, and was recently honored as an AV-Comparatives Top-Rated Product.

A Complete Security Solution for MSPs

While other vendors strip down solutions or limit functionality for MSPs, VIPRE enables partners to deploy complete solutions with the advanced features and granular controls necessary to manage customers' security. The VIPRE Management Console -- communicating to client locations through the VIPRE Roaming Service -- provides MSPs a secured, cloud-based intermediary for managing agents, reporting, setting commands, policy updates and more to ensure their customers are always defended.

Additional features of the VIPRE MSP Partner Program include:

Flexible Licensing and Monthly Billing - Pay only for seats you use, with no interruption of services for adding or removing seats

- Pay only for seats you use, with no interruption of services for adding or removing seats Seamless Remote Management - Set policies, configure protection, manage alerts and address issues with cloud-backed roaming agents

Easy to Manage, Quick to Deploy - Install in less than 10 minutes while removing old antivirus agents from clients' networks

Zero-Day and Unknown Threat Prevention - Prevent zero-days and other threats that evade traditional signature-based antivirus

Integrated Patch Management - Ensure installed third-party applications are up to date and secure against exploit kits delivering ransomware and data-stealing payloads

Mobile Device Management - Secure Android™ devices from mobile malware and locate, lock and wipe lost Android and iOS devices

Removable Device Control & Encryption - Limit the risk presented by introducing infected devices to your network and keep your data out of the wrong hands with encryption

"VIPRE partners can offer the world's most sophisticated endpoint security solution in an as-needed, consumption-based model that fits their changing business needs -- as well as the needs of their clients," said Jason Greenwood, Chief Revenue Officer at VIPRE. "The VIPRE MSP Partner Program delivers proven technology and comprehensive malware defense at an attractive price point for MSPs."

About VIPRE

VIPRE delivers the best protection at the best price. It is the top-rated, award-winning endpoint security product for small and medium businesses, and home users. VIPRE is powered by next-generation advanced machine learning, one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to protect millions of users from ransomware, zero-day attacks, phishing, exploit kits, mobile threats and other malware that easily evade traditional signature-based antivirus. Easy to use, simple to license and available at the best price, VIPRE provides the proactive advanced threat defense all users need to protect their data, and all VIPRE customers receive free U.S.-based technical support. To learn more, visit www.VIPREAntivirus.com.

VIPRE is a product of ThreatTrack Security, Inc., a cybersecurity solutions developer backed by Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.ThreatTrack.com.

