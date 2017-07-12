New Voice Assistant Report Sheds Light on Adoption, Use Cases

IFTTT Data Shows 98% Plan to Keep Using Alexa, Home for 5+ Years

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - IFTTT, the platform that empowers people to do more with the services they love, is sharing new insights into how its users interact with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The data offers a snapshot of the most popular use cases of today, as well as the role of voice assistants in years to come. Some key findings include:

Future-Proof Potential

- 98% of IFTTT users believe they'll still be using their voice assistants five years from now

- 29% use their assistants at least seven times per day

- 91% say their assistant has made them more likely to buy another connected device in the future

- 49% purchased their assistants to get news and other information

- 46% now turn to their assistants for information, over their smartphones

- Top uses include streaming music (75%) and controlling smart lights (58%)

- Most assistants are located in the living room, with the bedroom and kitchen tied for second place

"We're quickly closing in on a big milestone: one million voice assistants connected to IFTTT. So we decided it was time to dig deeper into how our users are interacting with these powerful new interfaces. It will be interesting to see how these behaviors shift over time as more voice platforms join Amazon and Google on IFTTT. With more than a few new assistants in the pipeline, it's clear voice is going to be an important new interface for every service." - Linden Tibbets, CEO and Founder of IFTTT

You can view all of the data points in a full infographic on the IFTTT blog.

About IFTTT

IFTTT empowers people to do more with the services they love. We work with over 510 apps, services, and devices including Facebook, Twitter, Philips Hue, Dropbox, Google, Nest, Fitbit, BMW, and Slack, with Applets. Applets bring these services together to create new experiences of all types, from automating simple tasks to transforming how someone interacts with and controls their home. We believe creative control of the services we use should be intuitive and accessible to everyone. Founded in 2010, IFTTT has raised $39 million in funding from top tier investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, and SV Angel.

Methodology

The survey was conducted online and ran April 14-18, 2017. It sampled 1,531 IFTTT users who showed interest in voice assistant services on the platform. The average margin of error is +/- 3 percent, with a 95 percent confidence level.