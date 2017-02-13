New wastewater treatment plant in Gander to improve services for residents and contribute to a cleaner environment

GANDER, NEWFOUNDLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - By ensuring that water and wastewater systems are modern and efficient, the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are safeguarding the well-being of residents, protecting the province's waterways and preserving its ecosystems.

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays - Central - Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador today announced over $22 million in joint funding for a new sewage treatment plant in the Town of Gander.

The project will greatly increase the performance and capacity of Gander's wastewater treatment system. The new wastewater treatment plant and over 2.5 km of new piping to transport wastewater from the Magee sewage treatment plant will ensure that the municipality can meet federal Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $11.68 million to this project, representing one-third of the total eligible project cost. The government of Newfoundland and Labrador will contribute $10.37 million. The Town of Gander will be responsible for covering the remaining total eligible costs of the project.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in modern infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities and ensures that Canada will remain the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family. This important investment in Gander will protect the local environment, provide reliable wastewater services for local residents, and support population growth and business development in the area."

- Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays - Central - Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Provincial Government's role in this project reflects our commitment in The Way Forward to support the success of municipalities, and respond to infrastructure needs throughout the province. This is one of many ways our government is restoring fiscal balance and providing better services for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians."

- The Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"The Town of Gander thanks both the Federal and Provincial Governments for their funding contributions towards Gander's new wastewater treatment plant. We would also like to thank every person, including Town staff, who worked hard to bring this announcement and project to fruition. The new wastewater treatment plant will serve to meet Gander's current wastewater needs while allowing for the future growth and expansion of our community."

- Cyril Abbott, Deputy Mayor of Gander

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

