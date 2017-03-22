New Water Filtration System Certified to Reduce More Contaminants Than any Other Brand, Launches in Canada on World Water Day, With Event Featuring Dr. David Suzuki & TerraCycle

Environmental stewardship program with TerraCycle is formally introduced, and individual responsibility for caring for the environment and water is encouraged by Dr. David Suzuki at official launch event

PUR Water Filter Systems, from Helen of Troy Health and Home, officially launches in Canada today at an event featuring Dr. David Suzuki discussing the individual responsibility each Canadian has to the environment, and more specifically, water quality. PUR also launches its environmental stewardship and recycling program in conjunction with TerraCycle.

The next generation of PUR water filtration systems are certified to remove 99% of lead from drinking water. PUR launches two categories today as follows:

PUR Ultimate Pitcher Filtration System with Lead Reduction in 7-cup and 11-cup formats, plus respective filters. PUR pitchers are certified by WQA (Water Quality Association) to remove 14 contaminants including 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides, more than any other brand. 1

PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration System, plus respective filter. PUR faucet filters are certified to remove over 70 contaminants including 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides, more than any other brand. 1

PUR pitcher and faucet water filtration systems feature MAXION® Filter Technology; PUR's unique formulation approach for blending carbon and ion exchange materials for maximum contaminant reduction. PUR's water filtration systems are certified by both the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and WQA to remove 99% of lead in drinking water.

"Drinking water takes a long journey when it leaves local treatment facilities and it's often not as clean once it gets to home faucets," advises Mr. Michael Mitchell, Director of Advanced Technologies for Helen of Troy Health and Home. According to Health Canada, Canadian Water Network and Canadian Water Quality Association, a majority of water infrastructures are aging and that increases the risk for contaminants such as lead, mercury, chlorine, pollutants, pesticides, and microbial cysts. 2,3,4

Kevin Wong, Executive Director of Canadian Water Quality Association confirms traces of these contaminants are found in regular municipal drinking water. "CWQA has been championing testing and establishing guidelines for safe drinking water with all levels of government for many years," said Mr. Wong.

MAXION® Filter Technology, empowers consumers to care for their water with an affordable solution (pitchers and faucet filtration systems) to provide healthier, great-tasting water and peace of mind. However, when it comes to the PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration system, it features PUR MineralClear®, which filters water over natural minerals for a crisp, refreshing taste, plus it removes 10x more contaminants than the leading brand water pitcher. 5

Mr. Mitchell concludes, "The MAXION filtration system is an industry leading technology that reduces contaminants that may be found in drinking water. For example, PUR's pitchers reduce 14 contaminants, and the faucet filtration systems reduce over 70 contaminants. Both the pitcher and faucet filter systems are certified to remove 99% of lead, plus the taste and odour of chlorine".

According to Dr. David Suzuki, it's becoming more important for the individual to care not only for the environment, but to take action on a personal level. Dr. Suzuki's latest research and work dedicated to the challenge of the 21st century and setting the bottom-line in the anthropocene, reveals that humans have a dependence on clean air and water, and that the web of all of life on earth is responsible for cleansing, replenishing and creating air and water amongst other factors. More insights from his speech from the event, are available via b-roll video adjoined to this release.

PUR takes environmental stewardship very seriously, and in addition to creating an industry leading water filtration system, has gone one step further by partnering with TerraCylce, with a national recycling program, to help consumers reduce the impact of the water filtration system and product packaging on the environment. The PUR Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. Participation is as easy as signing up on the TerraCylce website (www.terracycle.ca). Upon registering, TerraCycle then sends pre-paid shipping labels to the end user to send back waste, and uses it to up-cycle, recycle, and even creates art with it!

The new PUR Ultimate Pitcher and PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration systems are available at Home Hardware, London Drugs, and Linen Chest, at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $29.99 for the 7-cup pitcher, $39.99 for the 11-cup pitcher, $49.99 for the faucet filtration system, and replacement filters start at $16.99.

For more information about PUR water filtration systems or PUR's MAXION® Filter Technology, visit PURwater.ca.

About PUR

Marketed by the Health and Home division of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ NM: HELE), PUR® is a technically advanced brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers, and replacement filters. MAXION® Filter Technology is PUR's commitment to superior filtration performance and innovation, by using activated carbon and ion exchange. It is certified to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certififed by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR's water faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides while their water filter pitchers are certified by WQA to remove 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain industrial pollutants. For more information about PUR, please visit www.PURwater.ca.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, OXO Tot®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Febreeze®; Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is a Progressive Waste Solutions partner, takes difficult-to-recycle packaging and turns it into affordable & innovative products. Founded in 2001, TerraCycle is the world leader in the collection and reuse of non-recyclable postconsumer waste. It repurposes the waste into sustainable, affordable materials and consumer products. In 21 countries, the waste is collected through programs that donate money to schools and charities. To learn more, visit www.terracycle.ca.

About Dr. David Suzuki

Dr. David Suzuki is one of the world's most recognizable and influential Environmentalists. In a long and distinguished public career, Dr. Suzuki has raised public consciousness about environmental issues and inspired massive efforts to preserve and protect our natural world. Dr. Suzuki is a scientist, broadcaster, author, and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation. He is Companion to the Order of Canada and a recipient of UNESCO's Kalinga Prize for science, the United Nations Environment Program medal, the 2012 Inamori Ethics Prize, the 2009 Right Livelihood Award, and UNEP's Global 500; and was named one of Canada's Greatest Explorers by Canadian Geographic. Dr. Suzuki is Professor Emeritus at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and holds 28 honorary degrees from universities around the world. He is familiar to television audiences as host of the CBC science and natural history television series The Nature of Things, and to radio audiences as the original host of CBC Radio's Quirks and Quarks, as well as the acclaimed series It's a Matter of Survival and From Naked Ape to Superspecies. Full BIO can be found in press kit.

