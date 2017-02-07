New Wave's PAO Group, Inc. Announces Opening of Several New Alternative Healthcare Facilities in Florida, Ohio

SANDUSKY, OH--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - New Wave Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : NWAV) PAO Group, Inc., a physicians practice management company focused on proper use of cannabis for treatment of chronic and terminal patients, is pleased to announce the opening of four new PAO facilities in the states of Ohio and Florida.

The Company's flagship clinic in Sandusky, Ohio is on track to begin accepting appointments before the end of February 2017, and the company has just begun construction in Cleveland for their second facility in the state of Ohio, which became the 25th state to legalize Cannabis for medical purposes late last year.

In addition, PAO is on track to open at least three more locations in Florida by the end of February. They include Orange Park, Jacksonville Beach and Ft. Lauderdale, with a location in Green Coast Springs to follow thereafter.

"This has been an incredible new year," states PAO Group CEO, Robert Weber. "We are thrilled to be ahead of schedule on our goals for Q1, which includes construction on the new facility in Cleveland along with a sizeable impression in the state of Florida for our first month in. We're also honored with the opportunity to bring shareholder value to the table and grateful for the reception thus far. Our Facebook live tour of the Sandusky facility, which we posted just a few days ago, has a reach of over 18,000 and counting, with zero ad or promotion.

The Company plans to update shareholders on additional facility openings and unique opportunities in the space as they continue to grow operations through an assertive growth plan including key strategic alliances.

