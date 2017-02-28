New Wave's PAO Group, Inc. Locations Open and Taking Appointments

SANDUSKY, OH--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - New Wave Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : NWAV) PAO Group, Inc., a physicians practice management company focused on proper use of cannabis for treatment of chronic and terminal patients, announces today that the following clinics are now accepting appointments at the following locations:

Alternative Medicine Centers of America Orange Park

1996 Kingsley Ave,

Orange Park, FL 32073

904-639-5155

877-603-4420 x 1003

Alternative Medicine Centers of America Jacksonville Beach

905 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

904-242-6522

877-603-4420 x 1004

Alternative Medicine Centers of America Ft. Lauderdale

5400 South University Dr.

Suite 207

Ft Lauderdale, FL 33328

954-364-8200

877-603-4420 x 1005

With the Sandusky, Ohio location to begin accepting appointments late March 2017

Also the toll free number (877-603-4420) for patients that will direct them to the Alternative Medicine Centers of America closest to them is now LIVE.

Please note the above numbers are for patients only. Please continue to direct all investor relations calls to 1-888-272-6476 ext. 702.

In line with goals for Q1, the Company has opened three locations in Orange Park, Jacksonville Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida and plan to open the Sandusky, OH location later this month.

We would also like to announce that our patients' portal (http://www.altmedcenters.com) will be going live very soon. With this portal, patients will be able to schedule appointments and fill out necessary forms online. Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides the health education, lifestyle coaching, and naturopathic medicine essential to an individual's successful achievement of personal wellness. Our success comes from providing patients with safe and confidential access to quality alternative healthcare, while providing them with the most professional support systems they should expect. Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides the community and patient with the most current, innovative and dynamic wellness information and services possible. Alternative Medicine Centers of America brings to light each individual's personal wellness potential, and facilitates their journey to harmonious fitness.

"Florida has the potential to be one of the largest medical markets in the country. The state is home to the nation's largest percentage of people 65 and older, a demographic for whom chronic pain and catastrophic illnesses are commonplace and expensive to treat. Amendment 2 gives this large patient pool access to legal cannabis as an alternative therapy to their diverse medical needs," said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha DeCarcer.

"Our systematic approach to growth is paying off and we're thrilled to be on schedule with our objectives for Q1," states CEO Robert Weber. "We are in discussion with key alliances currently that we believe can lead to dynamic growth in operations over the coming months. We look forward to announcing as we continue to build shareholder value for the long-term."

Visit our website at: www.PAO.Group

Contact us: info@pao.group or 1-888-PAO-Group

