New Wearable Breakthrough Announced: eSight 3 sets the gold standard for the most sophisticated low vision glasses of its kind anywhere in the world, enabling the legally blind to actually see, be mobile, and independently carry out virtually all Activities of Daily Living

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - eSight Corporation, the world-leader in the development of electronic glasses that enable the legally blind to actually see, is pleased to announce the launch of eSight 3.

eSight 3 sets the gold standard for the most sophisticated low vision glasses of its kind anywhere in the world, enabling the legally blind to actually see, be mobile and independently carry out virtually all Activities of Daily Living.

eSight 3 is an engineering breakthrough that allows the legally blind to actually see in the same manner that sighted people see. With eSight 3, those who are legally blind or who are living with low vision can now experience a dramatically improved quality of life, and can independently engage in many professional, academic, or personal activities the way the sighted can. Significantly, eSight 3 is an all-in-one, wearable, hands-free solution that provides sight without the need for any surgery.

Dr. Brian Mech, PhD, President and CEO of eSight, said:

"eSight 3 is a game-changer for the legally blind. My entire career has been spent engineering sight-enabling technologies, so I can say with some authority that eSight's world-class lab is the largest and best engineering team, anywhere in the world, that specializes exclusively in developing medical devices that allow the legally blind to actually see and be mobile."

Dr. Robert Devenyi, MD, Chief Ophthalmologist at Toronto's University Health Network, said:

"One of the many ingenious features of eSight 3 is that it simultaneously increases the central field of view of sight while preserving full access to peripheral vision, providing the best of both worlds: unprecedented mobility and high-acuity central vision."

Ms. Yvonne Felix, one of eSight's earliest users, said:

"I was diagnosed with Stargardt Disease after being hit by a car at the age of seven. For over 25 years, I lived without any useful sight. I will never forget the day I tried an early prototype of eSight three years ago. That was the first time I saw my husband and two sons."

"eSight has literally transformed my life. I can now independently do virtually all Activities of Daily Living (ADLs). In addition to taking care of my family, I work fulltime, independently doing all of the things most people take for granted -- commuting on a train, flying on planes, attending conferences, leading meetings, and giving speeches. I even compete in golf tournaments. I no longer receive government disability payments. Instead, I proudly pay taxes."

"eSight 3 is a quantum leap forward, even from the previous version of the technology that transformed my life 3 years ago. eSight 3 not only provides me with dramatically improved sight, it is much smaller, lighter, cooler looking and very comfortable to wear. I can wear it all day. I can even use its Wi-Fi and HDMI capabilities to stream digital content, or send pictures and videos. I simply cannot imagine my life without eSight 3."

"My story is not unique -- you can see hundreds of stories about how eSight has transformed the lives of the legally blind by visiting eSight's website, mainstream social media and traditional media websites."

eSight 3 is more affordable than ever before. In addition to a reduction in price, eSight is excited to announce the launch of its new Affordability Program which will help the legally blind to identify funding for eSight regardless of their ability to pay.

Ms. Felix continued:

"With an unemployment rate of 70% for legally blind individuals, eSight is financially out of reach for far too many. That is why I am so very proud of eSight for making the device much less expensive, and for launching an Affordability Program to help the legally blind identify funding for eSight 3, including: discounts for clinical study participation for those who may qualify, low or no-interest payment plans, tax credits, government support programs, corporate job placements, philanthropic donations and crowdsourcing fundraising."

"One day, society will recognize the economic justification and social justice of providing a medical device like eSight 3 to the legally blind, at no cost to them. Until then, eSight's Affordability Program will do its best to ensure that legally blind and low vision users can obtain the device, regardless of their ability to pay."

eSight 3 is available today. For more information on how it can benefit you or someone you know, please contact an eSight Vision Advocate by calling 1-855-8eSight (1-855-837-4448), by emailing VisionAdvocate@eSightEyewear.com or by visiting www.eSightEyewear.com.

About eSight:

eSight was founded in 2006 for the sole purpose of allowing legally blind and low vision people to see. eSight is an ISO-9001:2015 certified manufacturer, with locations in Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa, and a network of affiliates across the United States. This unique patented assistive device enables people with vision loss to actually see and independently carry out virtually all Activities of Daily Living. eSight can help a worldwide population of several hundred million people with conditions including, but not limited to, Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Stargardt Disease, Ocular Albinism, Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, Cone-Rod Dystrophy, Nystagmus, Retinopathy of Prematurity, and some forms of Glaucoma and Retinitis Pigmentosa. eSight is registered with the FDA and Health Canada.

To learn more about eSight, visit www.eSightEyewear.com or call 1-855-837-4448.