New WEConnect International Report Lays Out Business Case for Global Inclusive Sourcing

WEConnect International marked International Women's Day on Wednesday with the release of its new report, "The Business Case for Global Supplier Diversity and Inclusion: The Critical Contributions of Women and Other Underutilized Suppliers to Corporate Value Chains" (https://weconnectinternational.org/images/Report.pdf). The report provides the world's first comprehensive analysis of the value and the competitive advantages that come with diversifying global value chains.

"This report helps to answer what all strategic executives want to know: how can my organization maintain its competitive advantage by leveraging all of the world's best suppliers?" says Elizabeth A. Vazquez, CEO and Co-Founder of WEConnect International. "Inclusive sourcing is a proven strategy for organizations seeking access to new competitive suppliers with critical innovations that can help anticipate and meet customer needs. Engaging underutilized businesses can also help with brand enhancement, community relations and the recruitment and retention of talent seeking employment with a positive impact."

The report was written by Vazquez and Barbara Frankel and it includes contributions from supplier diversity experts representing Fortune 500 corporations, including Accenture, Hilton, IBM, Intel, PG&E, and Walmart, along with representatives from several leading organizations dedicated to supporting corporate buyers seeking underutilized suppliers.

Attendees of the WEConnect International Global Supplier Diversity and Inclusion Symposium and Gala (www.weconnectinternational.org/symposium) on March 30-31 in Washington, DC, will receive a copy of the report and have the opportunity to discuss it with the writers and contributors. Designed for corporate executives, the Symposium will feature expert practitioners and the tools and resources they leveraged to launch and grow a global supplier diversity and inclusion strategy. The Gala will recognize and honor leaders in this space including top corporations, leading women suppliers, Ambassadors to the United States and outstanding partners.

