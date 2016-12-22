New West Energy Services Inc. Announces Its Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - New West Energy Services Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NWE) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the financial results for the Corporation for its second quarter ended October 31, 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS

Operational and Financial Results for the second quarters ended October 31, 2016 and 2015:

Revenue of $1.59 million (2015 - $2.61 million).

Gross margin of $283K (2015 - $666K).

Net loss from operations of $786K (2015 - net loss of $549K).

Loss per share (basic and diluted) of $0.007 (2015 - $0.006).

EBITDA was a negative $414K (2015 was a negative $159K). This calculation is a non-IFRS measure.

Current liabilities were $2.98 million (2015 - $3.39 million) and long term liabilities were $1.84 million (2015 - $2.47 million).

The Corporation is continuing to actively pursue an acquisition or merger which will strengthen the Corporation and position it for growth as activity levels increase.

Subsequent to the quarter end, activity levels have increased and Management expects a strong winter drilling season.

Company Developments:

During the quarter, the Corporation continued to lower costs and has received an unsecured loan from a director of the Corporation in the amount of $265,000 payable on demand at an interest rate of 9%. For the six months ended October 31, 2016, a total of $565,000 has been received by the Corporation from the same director on the same terms. All these loans have been used for general working capital. Subsequent to the quarter end, an additional $500,000 of unsecured loans from the same director have been received for the purpose of general working capital. The Corporation does not anticipate the director will seek repayment of any of the loans in a manner that would prejudice the Corporation's financial position.

The Corporation engaged PwC Corporate Finance, which specializes in providing M&A related advisory services, as its exclusive advisor to assist with target identification, valuation analysis, structuring and negotiations. The Corporation is actively pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities.

OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY

The Corporation has a solid client base and has been successful in leveraging this client base to include the new diversified services being offered in the production and maintenance sectors of the oil and gas industry. Activity levels have increased substantially since the end of the last quarter and management expects a material increase in utilization of its equipment over the current winter season.

OVERVIEW

Through its subsidiaries, the Corporation operates a fleet of straight, combo and hydro vac trucks as well as end dumps, water and tank trucks with bulk transport trailers and environmental services. The Corporation operates throughout Western Canada in the drilling, completions and production sectors of the oil and gas industry with its main service centres located in Beaverlodge and Medicine Hat with its head office in Calgary, Alberta.

