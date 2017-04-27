New WinZip 21.5 Pro Offers Streamlined File Sharing Experience

Free update for WinZip® 21 Pro delivers workflow enhancements that make it faster and easier to share files across email, your cloud accounts, and ZipShare®

WinZip today introduces WinZip® 21.5 Pro, an update to WinZip® 21 Pro with new enhancements to streamline and simplify your file sharing workflow. WinZip 21.5 Pro is available now to purchase from www.winzip.com and can also be downloaded free by WinZip 21 Pro users from directly within the application.

WinZip 21.5 Pro delivers renowned compression and encryption, together with time-saving file handling power. New enhancements include:

Create a split Zip file from Explorer: Easily distribute large Zip files without worrying about timeouts or failed uploads/downloads. This convenient feature creates a multi-part Zip file for easier distribution.

Easily distribute large Zip files without worrying about timeouts or failed uploads/downloads. This convenient feature creates a multi-part Zip file for easier distribution. Files Pane tabs with Folder Trees: Files Pane tabs let you open, view, and manage different folders at the same time, instead of having to use multiple Windows Explorer windows. Conveniently see local, network, and cloud-based folders, and just drag and drop files from one tab to another to copy them. Try the Folder Trees option of the Files Pane to easily navigate through your combined computer, network, and cloud folder layout, making folder selection quick and easy.

Files Pane tabs let you open, view, and manage different folders at the same time, instead of having to use multiple Windows Explorer windows. Conveniently see local, network, and cloud-based folders, and just drag and drop files from one tab to another to copy them. Try the Folder Trees option of the Files Pane to easily navigate through your combined computer, network, and cloud folder layout, making folder selection quick and easy. Replace Zip Files with their content : Quickly and easily unzip a group of Zip files and replace them with their native files.

: Quickly and easily unzip a group of Zip files and replace them with their native files. Automatic computer shutdown: For added security, you can now have WinZip Pro shut down your computer after running an automatic backup.

For added security, you can now have WinZip Pro shut down your computer after running an automatic backup. Enhanced link sharing from the cloud: With just a click, easily share a link to files and folders in your cloud services. Share your link by email, IM, social media, or the Clipboard.

With just a click, easily share a link to files and folders in your cloud services. Share your link by email, IM, social media, or the Clipboard. Keep track of the files you share with ZipShare: Whether you share files from WinZip or ZipShare, you can now easily keep track of which files you have shared from right within the Files Pane in WinZip 21.5 Pro.

"Our users rely on WinZip because it helps them quickly share files while ensuring they're keeping their information safe. With WinZip 21.5, we've focused on the way you work to streamline how you use the application and make you more productive - no matter how you choose to share your files," said Bill Richard, VP of Development, WinZip.

Available everywhere you want to access and share files, WinZip also offers powerful apps for macOS, iOS, Android, and a Universal Windows App for Windows 10. WinZip is the industry's leading application to create and unzip Zip and Zipx files and open compressed files including Zip, Zipx, RAR, 7Z, and more. For a free trial of WinZip 21.5, please visit www.winzip.com.

Pricing and Availability

WinZip® 21.5, WinZip® 21.5 Pro, and WinZip® 21.5 Enterprise are now available in 17 languages worldwide including English, Czech, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish, Russian, Japanese, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, and Korean. To learn more about the WinZip 21.5 product lineup, please refer to this comparison chart.

WinZip 21.5 Pro is available at the SRP of $49.95 (US), $64.95 (CAD), $64.95 (AUD), £42.95, and 49.95 (EUR). WinZip 21.5 is available at the SRP of $29.95 (US), $39.95 (CAD), $39.95 (AUD), £25.95, and 29.95 (EUR).

WinZip offers affordable and flexible volume licensing discounts and maintenance options for organizations of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.winzip.com/enterprise or contact enterprise@winzip.com.

About WinZip

WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing, and keep information private. The world's number one compression and encryption software, WinZip offers apps for all of today's most popular platforms and devices, giving users a better way to manage and share files in the cloud, email, and social media. WinZip's product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep PCs secure. WinZip is part of the Corel family of companies. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com.

