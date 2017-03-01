New Xtalks Webinar to Examine Brand Protection Through Serialization for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Discussion to include additional measures for brand protection that can be taken through global inspectors, overt and covert packaging modifications, plus the latest authentication techniques using cloud technologies and smart devices

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - The whole point of the serialization mandate by global regulations, including the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and the E.U. Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), is to protect the pharmaceutical supply chain. But is complying with regulations a 'be all and end all' to ensuring complete brand protection? We think not. Serialization alone will not protect your brand.

Viewers Will Learn:

That serialization does not necessarily equate to comprehensive brand protection

About a non-additive authentication solution derived from the package itself

How mobile authentication can be enabled for better brand protection

Join industry expert Jim Sinisgalli, Director of Product Management and Brand Protection at Systech, on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK). For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Will Serialization Compliance Alone Protect Your Brand?

