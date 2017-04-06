New Xtalks Webinar Examines Electronic Informed Consent: 2017 Industry Survey Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The live broadcast takes place on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST), with featured speakers Sandra "SAM" Sather, Quality and Regulatory (TrialConsent) expert and Naor Chazan, Director of Marketing, both from CRF Health.

It is no surprise that 66% of top 50 Pharma companies are engaged with or planning an eConsent initiative soon, with 10 of the top 10 already having a strategy in place.

To benchmark current eConsent use, gauge experiences and expectations, better understand adoption hurdles and challenges, and to anticipate how eConsent use will grow in the future, CRF Health conducted our first-ever State of eConsent Industry Survey.

146 respondents from 100 biotech, pharmaceutical, CRO, and IRB organizations have shared their opinions. In this upcoming live webinar "Electronic Informed Consent: 2017 Industry Survey Results", we invite 30-year industry expert Sandra "SAM" Sather to discuss these findings and provide commentary.

Whether your organization is just starting to consider eConsent or looking to expand adoption company-wide, register for this free webinar to learn what others in the industry are currently thinking about the informed consent process.

About CRF Health

CRF Health is the leading provider of patient-centered eSource and telemedicine technologies and service solutions for the life sciences industry. With experience in more than 800 clinical trials, over 100 languages and across 74 countries, CRF Health's TrialMax® platform consistently demonstrates the industry's highest data accuracy, patient and site compliance, and patient retention.

CRF Health's eSource solutions improve trial engagement by making the patient the center piece of the healthcare and clinical trial process, and seamlessly integrating into sites to maximize protocol compliance. The integrated TrialMax platform includes eCOA solutions for collecting PROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), ClinROs (Clinician or Rater Reported Outcomes), and PerfOs (Performance Outcomes), and features TrialConsent™, an electronic solution for collecting informed consent in clinical trials.

About Xtalks

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

