New Year, New You -- Explore Viator's Diverse Selection of "Lessons with Locals" and Challenge Yourself in 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - With a new year comes new resolutions, and the desire to expand horizons and travel more is at the top of many lists. The team at Viator, a TripAdvisor company and the leading resource for tours and activities worldwide, has selected their top picks for authentic insider experiences, designed and led by local experts worldwide, that will help travelers kick-start their New Year's resolutions and gain new perspectives wherever they go in 2017.

Hands-on Ancient History Lessons -- A tunic is your uniform when you attend the Roman Gladiator School: Learn How to Become a Gladiator near the Colosseum on the Appian Way. But it's face coverings and an all-black authentic "ninja gi" outfit at the Hands-on Ninja Experience in Tokyo. Eat, train and fight like real Japanese sumo wrestlers in Tokyo or Kyoto, learn how to be a gondolier in Venice, perfect the popular boules game Petanque in Paris, or tour the Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza and Tulum with a professional archaeologist.

Expand Your Culinary Horizons -- Find out how coveted Italian truffles are found on a truffle-hunting tour in the Tuscan woods accompanied by trained truffle-hunting dogs. Learn how to make gelato and pizza in Florence; gumbo, jambalaya and pralines in a 19th century molasses warehouse in New Orleans; sushi in Tokyo; paella and tapas in Madrid; or signature Peruvian dishes like fish ceviche and pisco sours in Lima. Gain insight into France's famous wine regions with an expert sommelier, or learn about the time-honored traditional process of making Soju and Makgeolli from a tenth-generation artisan brewmaster and distiller in Seoul.

Get Creative -- Exercise the right side of your brain with unique and artistic experiences that will create special memories and maybe some new foreign phrases and dance moves. Learn about Parisian perfume from a perfume expert and create your own special one-of-a-kind scent. Take a Japanese pottery lesson Kyoto led by an expert local artist who teaches methods for shaping clay and crafting intricate decorations. Elevate your language learning to the next level with a conversational French language class in Paris at the famous Café de Flore, or an Italian lesson in Florence. Get into the groove with a Japanese Taiko drum lesson in Kyoto or while learning how to dance like a Bollywood Star in Delhi.

Live on the Edge of Excitement -- If 2017 means injecting more thrills and chills into your life, look no further than Viator's exclusive Fighter Pilot Experience in Las Vegas, where you'll flip and turn in an aerobatic plane before coming in for a military style lading. On land, live out your motoring fantasies in style in a NASCAR-style race car while tearing laps around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway or Daytona International Speedway, or test drive a Ferrari, Lotus or Lamborghini in Italy while getting tips from a professional race car driver. In the water, tackle waves and shoot the curls with surfing lessons in Sydney, Maui or Lima, or get up close and personal with sharks and other marine life on shark dives in Australia, Hawaii, The Bahamas or South Africa.

