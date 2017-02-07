New Year, New You Initiative at PureFormulas Helps Customers Keep Those Resolutions in Check

E-tailer's Nutrition and e-Commerce Teams Join Forces to Offer Continued Advice on Fitness and Nutrition

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - January has come and gone, but PureFormulas has made its new health guide New Year, New You a long-term fixture to help customers break old, unhealthy habits and achieve their resolutions for 2017 and beyond.

New Year, New You includes advice, recipes and products to target different preferred lifestyles, including detoxing and eating gluten-free, raw, Paleo and dairy-free. View New Year, New You and all the above-mentioned channels at https://www.pureformulas.com/shopping-guide/new-year-new-you.

In addition, those who wish to engage in physical activity, whether they want to get off the couch, build muscle, shed some pounds or age healthfully, can find the right routine and nutritional tips for their fitness level at Fit For You. (https://www.pureformulas.com/shopping-guide/new-year-new-you/fit-for-you)

"We all begin the year resolute to lead a healthier lifestyle, but we tend to get discouraged as the weeks and months go by," said PureFormulas Director of e-Commerce and Merchandising, Giovannah Chiu. "At PureFormulas, we are committed to staying with our customers for the full ride with SMART Goal checklists and advice from our nutrition professionals on diet, exercise and supplementation for every need."

PureFormulas offers free standard shipping on all orders.

About PureFormulas

PureFormulas is a leader in the online health supplement space, distributing GMP-certified quality products, including dietary supplements, organic food, beauty products, sports nutrition supplements, and pet products. PureFormulas is committed to helping its customers live life pure, featuring a secure and friendly online shopping experience providing free shipping for more than 40,000 products. Our professionals work with nutritionists and healthcare advisors to keep up-to-date with healthcare trends. PureFormulas has been recognized for outstanding customer service five years in a row with the Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award, and has ranked consistently on Internet Retailer's annual list of Top 500 online retailers. For more information, please visit: www.pureformulas.com.

