New York Entrepreneurs Spark Collaboration with UN to Support Sustainable Development Globally

World's Leading Network of Entrepreneurs Mark Beginning of Collaboration with UN to Create Sustainable Change

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), the world's leading peer-to-peer network of successful business leaders, has announced its pledge to support the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that include 17 goals and 169 targets to wipe out poverty, fight inequality and tackle climate change by 2030. EO New York's President Steve Distante was named EO Global UN Ambassador to promote, educate, and serve as liaison for the SDGs and to inspire entrepreneurs to embrace them into their businesses.

This pledge was announced at a commemorative event held Monday at the UN General Assembly's main plaza during the 72nd session of the General Assembly, with a confluence of dignitaries and over 50 EO members from Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Jordan and the USA in attendance. The event was set up by EO New York Chapter President Stephen Distante, CEO of Vanderbilt Financial Group, and Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, co-founder & visionary behind P3 SmartCity Partners, P3GM, KAPTYN and PVBLIC Foundation.

"Today is the first step of many positive things to come and is the result of immense hard work put in by our Chapter Patron, Sergio Fernandez de Cordova," said Distante. "EO celebrates 30 years this year, and we believe supporting the UN's SDGs will bring us closer together as a global organization committed toward changing the world for the better. The EO New York board has chosen SDG #4, 'Quality Education,' as a commitment to another of EO's values, 'Thirst For Learning,' to provide a community of education for our members to learn and grow, in order to serve the SDGs in a more significant way."

EO's pledge to support the SDGs further bolsters its commitment to social entrepreneurship and provides opportunities to impact the world among its global community of entrepreneurs. Brian Brault, EO Global Chairman and member of the EO Western New York chapter, shared, "So many of our members recognize the importance of looking beyond our businesses, making an impact in the communities and the world we live in. Through this collaboration, we hope to encourage more entrepreneurs across the world to focus on solving real-world problems through sustainable business development."

"Cross-sector collaboration and inclusion is essential for the SDGs to be realized", said William Kennedy, Officer-in-Charge, United Nations Office for Partnerships. "The 17 SDGs not only represent an inspired vision and consensus of 193 UN Member States. They also provide a framework and roadmap to guide entrepreneurs everywhere, as they seek to define the values and higher purpose of their companies in contributing to sustainability and societal well-being. The commitment of EO and its global network of entrepreneurs to support the SDGs represents a tremendous example of business leadership in action and is very much welcomed."

The UN and EO have common goals to solve the world's problems and believe that entrepreneurs can play a huge part in solutions through businesses that truly make a mark on the world.

About the Entrepreneurs' Organization

The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 12,000+ influential business owners with 169 chapters in 52 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond. To learn more about EO, please visit: www.eonetwork.org

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/20/11G145725/Images/EOSDG-3ce137cc6bfbbe148abeef10359d78dc.jpg