April 2017 to Feature Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock and On-Screen Talkback With Mick Rock, Dave Stewart and Shepard Fairey

The New York Film Critics Series® (NYFCS®), one of the leading word-of-mouth screening companies, has partnered with the nation's leading independent cinemas to present live, national, in-theater screenings. The events are co-produced with Peter Travers, film critic for Rolling Stone Magazine and ABC's Popcorn. The series presents captured live, interactive, in-theater; pre-release movies and big screen HD broadcast with the stars and filmmakers.

The NYFCS is excited to announce that the next NYFCS National preview film screening will be Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock (Magnolia Pictures), about legendary rock photographer Mick Rock, known as "the man who shot the 70s." The pre-release screening and premiere event will be held at Caruso's award-winning retail, dining at lifestyle destination, The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday April 5th, 2017, and throughout the country as Event Cinema for one night only, April 6th - April 14th, 2017. Immediately following the screening, Mick Rock, the film's director Barnaby Clay, Dave Stewart (musician/record producer from the Eurythmics), and Shepard Fairey (artist/activist/founder of OBEY Clothing), will participate in a moderated discussion hosted by Penelope Spheeris (director of Wayne's World & The Decline of Western Civilization). There will be a star studded red carpet procession prior to the premiere.

The events are made possible by the participation of The Grove and Citi® Private Pass®.

Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock is an odyssey into the colorful and bohemian tales of rock 'n' roll's history. A cinematic adventure that delves deep into the mind of one of rock's greatest living photographers: Mick Rock. Mick's now infamous images of the likes of David Bowie, Queen, Syd Barrett (Founding member of Pink Floyd), Blondie, Lou Reed and Iggy Pop are now imprinted on our collective psyche forever and generations to come. Presented in his own words, juxtaposed with spellbinding images and exclusive never-seen or heard archival film footage, audio recordings and original material, this film reveals an enigmatic Rock and his adventurous life both behind the camera and as an integral member of the artist's entourage working with and shaping some of the most outrageous, recognized and accomplished musicians and personalities of the past forty years.

Up until now, live talent has only been accessible to the public in NY, LA and at festivals. Now everyone throughout the country can enjoy up close and personal moments from major movie stars, producers, writers and directors in the comfort of their own neighborhood theaters. Regional preview screenings are happening all the time, but never with a live, talent conversation component. This is a comprehensive, industry wide turn-key marketing tool complete with robust media and in-theater assets to 400+ screens.

A regular series of ongoing preview screenings is established in 50 select major markets. Audiences experience all of the excitement of live Q&A sessions, hosted by Peter Travers. The big screen events deliver 9-13 curated pre-release films per year to discerning audiences on a monthly basis. Audiences see the best films prior to their release followed by live, HD Q&A between hosts, audiences and talent from the films. Each piece brings the energy and VIP nature of prestigious, NYC/LA screenings for nationwide audiences to interact with stars and directors via two-way simulcast.

This is the first ever live national in-theater screening series which will entertain, educate, surprise, and refresh the spirit of true independent and foreign language filmmaking through provocative story-telling. The NYFCS® is dedicated to producing inspiring events in a collaborative environment and to nurturing the long-term success of movies. Featuring an energetic, creative, and experienced team, the NYFCS® exhibits socially and culturally relevant films with live world-class talent in the best independent theaters throughout the US.

About The New York Film Critics Series®:

Peter Travers, Host: Peter is an American film critic, who has written for, in turn, People and Rolling Stone. Travers also hosts a celebrity interview show called Popcorn on ABC News Now and ABCNews.com. Travers joined Rolling Stone in 1989 after a four-year stint with People. He's best known for his basic writing style that eschews a more sophisticated analysis for an easy-to-read and often very opinionated form. According to efilmcritic.com, Travers is the nation's most blurbed film critic. Peter has hosted the NYFCS for over 10 years. In addition to Rolling Stone Magazine, ABC-TV, Peter appears regularly on Newsweek & The Daily Beast, The Soho Apple Store, and CNN.

Independent Theaters: The NYFCS® network of U.S. theaters are independent partners that are dedicated to presenting the finest films available. These are exhibitors who take great pride in their shows and provide patrons with state-of-the-art, live HD experiences in the comfort of their convenient locations. Each location has been carefully chosen to ensure the best possible experience that is available in domestic, independent cinema today. http://nyfilmcriticsseries.com/Locations.html

Magnolia Pictures is the theatrical and home entertainment distribution arm of the Wagner/Cuban Companies, a vertically-integrated group of media properties co-owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban that also includes the Landmark Theatres chain and AXS TV. Recent releases include Swedish Oscar selection and Golden Globe nominee FORCE MAJEURE, acclaimed documentary IRIS from Albert Maysles, Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner THE WOLFPACK, Buckley vs. Vidal doc BEST OF ENEMIES from Morgan Neville and Robert Gordon, Sean Baker's TANGERINE, Alex Gibney's STEVE JOBS: THE MAN IN THE MACHINE, Andrew Bujalski's RESULTS, Michael Almereyda's Stanley Milgram biopic EXPERIMENTER, and Roy Andersson's A PIGEON SAT ON A BRANCH REFLECTING ON EXISTENCE. Upcoming releases include Arnaud Desplechin's MY GOLDEN DAYS, Terence Davies' SUNSET SONG, Rick Alverson's ENTERTAINMENT, Tobias Lindholm's A WAR, adventure thriller THE WAVE, and many more.

