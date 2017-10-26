New York Life Selects Trifacta as the Data Preparation Solution for its Next-Generation Analytics Stack

America's largest mutual life insurer improves data usage efficiency with Trifacta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced that New York Life, one of the largest life insurers in the world, has deployed Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise to improve the company's data usage efficiency. As part of New York Life's next-generation data platform, Trifacta's data wrangling software will enable more widespread self-service access and preparation of diverse data while also maintaining centralized data governance and security.

"At New York Life, we're undergoing a modernization of our analytics practices and technology to better leverage data for business-critical initiatives," said Cara Gagliano, head of Enterprise Data Management, New York Life. "As part of this effort, we're investing in self-service data management and analytics technologies. We look forward to partnering with Trifacta on our technology journey."

Trifacta provides a single application to discover and leverage diverse data across various business functions. Trifacta's utilization of machine learning guides users through the process of preparing data and eliminates the need for manual data transformations. The data lineage visibility provided in Trifacta facilitates collaboration across departments by informing teams where the data came from, how it was used, how it was modified and where it goes. Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise integrates seamlessly with other analytics platform components enabling access to diverse data within a single integrated platform.

"New York Life is a powerful example of a trend we're seeing amongst industry leading organizations investing in modernizing their analytics technology and processes to more effectively utilize data as a strategic asset," said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. "We're thrilled to onboard one of the world's top mutual insurance companies as a new customer, and to help New York Life accelerate how data is accessed and prepared."

Trifacta's customer base includes many of the world's largest insurance companies that leverage Trifacta's data wrangling solutions to accelerate the process of preparing data for a variety of use cases, such as claims analytics and risk modeling.

