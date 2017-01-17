New York Mets Run a Triple Play with Avaya

Avaya Networking, Aura Contact Center and Unified Communications will help improve customer service and enhance the fan experience at Citi Field

SANTA CLARA, CA --(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Avaya today announced that the New York Mets organization will implement the Avaya Aura® Platform for contact center and unified communications, along with a modern Avaya data core networking infrastructure at Citi Field. The goal: Transform the way the team communicates, collaborates and serves its fans.

With Citi Field -- the Mets' home stadium -- seeing upwards of 3 million visitors per year, the ball club recognized a need to modernize its ticketing operations department. The Mets moved forward with Avaya Aura, an advanced unified communications and contact center solution, for new capabilities that will meet the needs for increased scale and faster, more personalized service, using Integration Partners, an Avaya Diamond-certified partner, to guarantee a smooth implementation.

The staff in the 100+ agent call center will now have productivity-boosting features such as a single, digital interface for managing all fan interactions, the ability to dial out of email using a single click, and the flexibility to use any available workstation. In addition, new tools will allow the club to better track the number of calls coming in and out of its ticketing department, providing greater visibility into agent performance while capturing the rich customer details that lead to next level of service. Future integration between Avaya Aura and the organization's CRM platform will help ensure that fans have the best possible customer experience when purchasing seats or season ticket packages.

Unified communications boosts staff collaboration

With Avaya networking infrastructure that supports enterprise-wide collaboration, Mets team executives will have an integrated voice, video, data, and web communications to manage their mobility and conference needs. Features such as mobile twinning, which automatically enables calls to employees' office extensions to be accessed on their cell phones will effectively mobilize their workforce, ensuring staff can respond no matter where they are without delay.

Additionally, since Avaya's advanced unified communications solution can extend across locations, the Mets front office at Citi Field will soon be able to seamlessly communicate and collaborate with colleagues who are in Florida for spring training, or with affiliated teams such as the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Resilient network is easy to manage and maintain

With 40,000+ people in the stands on game days, the Mets staff can't afford to have any problems communicating. And thanks to a resilient and secure Avaya networking environment that's proven itself at multiple Olympic Games, employees throughout Citi Field -- a 1.2 million square foot facility - are ensured best-in-class uptime that guards against costly Wi-Fi outages and dropped calls.

Even better, the Mets will use Avaya Managed Services to oversee its smart stadium experience. Designed to maximize performance and simplify the way businesses deliver unified communications and contact center solutions, Managed Services will significantly reduce the amount of time the Mets highly-skilled IT staff spend maintaining and managing its network, helping the club save money by reducing the total cost of ownership of its communications infrastructure and management.

"The NY Mets have millions of loyal fans and want to provide them the best experience. Avaya understands exactly where we need to go and delivers the technology that the Mets and their fans can count on."

Tom Festa, Vice President of Technology for the New York Mets

Avaya ENGAGE 2017 welcomes Tom Festa, who will be joining Avaya CMO, Morag Lucey, on stage in Las Vegas on February 14 for a panel titled, "CIOs and CMOs: Better together to drive transformation."

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com and www.avayasports.com.

About Integration Partners

Integration Partners (www.integrationpartners.com) is a collaboration and networking services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for their clients. Their portfolio serves enterprises nationwide with Cloud, Security, Advanced, and Managed Services. Integration Partners is a privately held company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

