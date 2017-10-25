The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children to Host Its Fifth Annual Food & Wine Gala Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Featuring Event Host Deborah Norville, Anchor of Inside Edition, "In Conversation with" Guest Speakers Nina and Tim Zagat, Co-Founders and Co-Chairs of Zagat Survey; Menu by Celebrity Chef Michael Ferraro, Executive Chef/Owner Delicatessen

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (The NYSPCC), the world's first child protective agency, is hosting its fifth annual Food & Wine Gala on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan. This annual event brings together prominent business leaders, public officials, and philanthropists to help raise vital funding for the organization.

Continuing a tradition of featuring some of the top chefs and leading culinary experts together during one special evening, the 2017 Food & Wine Gala will feature an intimate conversation with the legendary Nina and Tim Zagat, co-founders and co-chairs of Zagat Survey. The moderator will be long-time Deborah Norville, Anchor of Inside Edition and member of The NYSPCC's Children's Council.

The exclusive menu for the evening will be curated by the renowned Chef Michael Ferraro Owner and Executive Chef of Delicatessen and MacBar, and paired with wines donated by House of Burgundy, Frederick Wildman, Cognac One, M.S. Walker, Opici Family Distributing, and Surly Penguin.

Past gala dinners have featured menus by Chef Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern and Untitled at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Anita Lo of Annisa, Emma Bengtsson of Aquavit, and Jonathan Waxman of Barbuto. Last year's guest speaker was Adam Rapoport, Editor in Chief of Bon Appétit Magazine, and other past speakers include, author and wine expert Jay McInerney, and Jamie Richie, President and CEO of Sotheby's Wines.

WHEN Tuesday, November 7, 2017

6:30 p.m. : Wine Tasting and Cocktails

7:30 p.m. : Dinner and Program

Dress Code: Festive Attire WHERE The Metropolitan Club

1 E 60th St.

New York, NY 10022

The NYSPCC holds its Food & Wine Gala fundraising event every year to raise funds for its Trauma Recovery Program which offers a specialized therapeutic program for children, ages 5-18, who have experienced physical or sexual abuse, neglect, traumatic bereavement, or who have witnessed family violence. The agency's unique work serves as a model for child welfare agencies across the nation. Since its founding, the team has investigated more than 650,000 cases on the behalf of over two million children and has educated over 46,000 professionals on how to identify and report child abuse and neglect.

For event tickets visit: https://www.nyspcc.org/gala.

Members of the press who wish to attend/cover the event or set up an interviews with the Chef, Nina and Tim Zagat, Deborah Norville, or The NYSPCC leadership, may contact Jocelyn Cordova (jocelyn@high10media.com, 212-918-2029) to RSVP and credentials. Limited availability.

About The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC), founded in 1875, is the first -- and one of the most highly respected -- child protective agencies in the world. The NYSPCC responds to the complex needs of abused and neglected children, and those involved in their care, by providing best practice counseling, legal and educational services. Through research, communications and training initiatives, we work to expand these programs to prevent abuse and help more children heal. The NYSPCC's unique work is used as a model for child welfare agencies across the nation. Since its founding, The NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on the behalf of over two million children, and has educated over 50,000 professionals on how to identify and report child abuse and neglect. Please visit www.nyspcc.org for more information.