The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (The NYSPCC) to Host the Sixth Annual Spring Luncheon April 19, 2017

The Annual Fundraiser Takes Place in April: National Child Abuse Prevention Month

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (The NYSPCC) will host its Sixth Annual Spring Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, as part of its efforts to raise awareness surrounding National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Proceeds will benefit The NYSPCC's Trauma Recovery and Safe Touches programs and help fund its counseling, legal and educational programs to prevent abuse and help more children and families heal.

The Spring Luncheon will feature guest speaker, Eric MacLeish, the renowned Boston attorney who has represented some of the most significant sexual abuse cases in the country and is the attorney portrayed in the award-winning film, Spotlight. During his remarks at the Luncheon, he plans to discuss the parallels he sees between the cases he's worked on in the past, and the current, high profile sex abuse cover-ups making headlines. He will also discuss how schools and parents can get involved to toughen existing laws to better protect students in private schools.

"We are so grateful for the continued support of New York's leading philanthropists, business, media, and government communities who come together at the Spring Luncheon to ensure that New York's children in crisis -- and their families -- can continue to benefit from essential treatment and prevention programs," said Mary L. Pulido, Ph.D., Executive Director of The NYSPCC.

April was proclaimed National Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1983. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on the Children's Bureau supports communities each year to help raise awareness on child abuse and neglect through programs and services to protect children. For more information please visit https://www.childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/

The NYSPCC is an independent, non-profit organization, founded in 1875 as the world's first child protection agency. Led by Executive Director, Mary L. Pulido, Ph.D., a nationally recognized expert in trauma recovery and social work, the NYSPCC serves as a trailblazer in child protection and abuse prevention services for New York City's most vulnerable children, providing counseling, legal, and educational services.

"Protecting children from abuse is not one agency's responsibility. It is everyone's responsibility. Family members, neighbors, educators, all of us need to learn to recognize the signs of child abuse and report them," said Dr. Pulido.

Individual tickets and tables for the Spring Luncheon are available for purchase here. Proceeds will support The NYSPCC and help give vulnerable children the chance to heal and move forward to live happy, healthy lives.

About the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) is the first -- and one of the most highly respected -- child protective agencies in the world. Founded in 1875, the NYSPCC helps the most vulnerable children of our community recover from trauma. And, more importantly, it helps prevent child abuse through its work with parents, teachers, children and foster care agencies. More than a century since its founding, The NYSPCC's amazing work is used as a model for child abuse prevention centers across the nation. The NYPSCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 47,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. http://www.nyspcc.org