SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc. ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewably energized EV charging, outdoor media and energy security products company, announced today that they have successfully deployed one of their EV ARC™ solar electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in the Greater Buffalo Area.

"Together with our partners, we're making it easier for drivers in western New York to use sunshine for fuel with the installation of a new solar carport," said DEC Regional Director Abby Snyder. "The station provides us with a way to use the sun to fuel an electric vehicle without connecting to the energy grid, helping us lead by example and engaging our visitors to explore how our transportation needs can be met with clean energy."

The EV ARC™ will serve multiple purposes for both employees and visitors of the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. In addition to providing solar powered charging for electric vehicles, it also sports a state of the art digital video screen which will provide information on the station's performance and highlight upcoming events. It is also being utilized to charge Reinstein Woods' neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV), an electric scooter and comes equipped with USB and AC outlets for visitors to charge other electronic devices.

"We are delighted to see New York State get so much value from the EV ARC by charging NEVs and EVs from nothing but sunshine and providing USB and 120v outlets for other charging and emergency power needs," said Envision Solar CEO Desmond Wheatley. "The digital information screen rounds out a fantastic value proposition and ensures that visitors and staff in the park get the most robust solution the industry has to offer."

"I am thrilled to see the installation of solar powered electric vehicle charging stations at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve," added New York State Assemblymember Monica Wallace. "Families from across Western New York have long enjoyed having Reinstein Woods as a place to spend an afternoon to observe and learn more about the environment right here in our community. This new feature will go a long way to attracting more families to visit this beautiful nature preserve and learn more about how we can protect and preserve our environment."

"We want to help people realize that electric cars are the future, but that doesn't mean that travel has to be limited," said Reinstein Woods Center Director Meaghan Boice-Green. "Innovations like this charging station demonstrates how solar power can be harnessed anywhere."

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space and does not reduce available parking in any way. It generates and stores enough clean, solar electricity to charge up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's energy storage for charging day or night or for use by first responders or others during grid outages. Because the EV ARC™ product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the Company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, the disabled, minorities and other highly talented, mission driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company who's unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information, visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (866) 746-0514.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or our expected future results that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this Report other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. Statements contemplating or making assumptions regarding actual or potential sales, market size and demand, prospective business contracts, customer orders, trends or operating results also constitute forward looking statements. Our actual results may differ substantially from those indicated in forward looking statements because our business is subject to significant economic, competitive, regulatory, business and industry risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our operating results, financial condition and business performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the economy, unavailability of capital or financing for our prospective customers to purchase products and services from us, competition, changes in regulations, a decline in the demand for solar energy, a lack of profitability, a decline in our stock price, and other risks. We may not have adequate capital, financing or cash flow to sustain our business or implement our business plans. Current results and trends are not necessarily indicative of future results that we may achieve.