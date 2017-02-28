'The New York Times' Chronicles Berkeley College Men's Basketball Team's Journey to Glory and Success

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) -

Read The New York Times' story about the Berkeley College Men's Basketball team and its ongoing success here.

The New York Times published a story on February 28, 2017, about the ongoing success of the Berkeley College Knights Men's Basketball team. The feature not only highlights the team's record-breaking season, including its 50th straight victory and third consecutive Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship, but also how the team has helped its student-athletes thrive both on and off the court.

While being shadowed by The New York Times to and from their homes, classes and games, both current and former Berkeley Knights players emphasized the role Head Coach Chris Christiansen has had on helping them determine their own success. Coach Christiansen's mentorship goes beyond basketball. He constantly reminds them that they are students first and athletes second, pushing his team to maintain a minimum grade-point average of 2.5, half a point above the United States Collegiate Athletic Association's (USCAA) requirement.

"I'm just so hungry to better myself and get in a better situation," said Johnnie Green of Brooklyn, NY, co-captain of the Berkeley College Men's Basketball team. "Without Coach and everybody else... I don't know where I'd be."

The Berkeley Knights have been competing nationally in the USCAA since 2011. The team has been crowned the USCAA Division II National champions for the past two seasons, and enter the USCAA's 2016-2017 Division II Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

The 2016-2017 USCAA Division II National Men's Basketball Tournament begins on March 1, 2017, and will take place in Uniontown, PA. The Knights will play on March 2, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., against the winner of a match-up between No. 8-seeded Villa Maria College in Buffalo, NY, and No. 9-seeded Andrews University in Berrien Springs, MI. The tournament can be streamed live online here.

For the latest schedule and information about the Berkeley Knights' quest for another USCAA Championship­, visit BerkeleyCollegeKnights.com and/or TheUSCAA.com.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students -- including more than 550 international students -- in its Master's, Bachelor's, and Associate's degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses -- Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses -- Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor's Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

