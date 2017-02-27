NewCastle Gold Appoints New Board Member

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - NewCastle Gold Ltd. (TSX: NCA) (NewCastle Gold or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacques McMullen, P. Eng., to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. McMullen succeeds James (Jim) Gowans, who is stepping down as a director of NewCastle Gold to focus on his role of President and CEO of Arizona Mining Inc.

Richard Warke, Executive Chairman of NewCastle Gold, stated, "We would like to thank Jim for his time and contribution to the Board over the past year. He has been a valued member of our team and we wish him all of the best with his current venture. We are excited to welcome Jacques McMullen to the Board and our team. His many years of senior experience in the mining industry will be invaluable to the success of the Castle Mountain project and the Company."

With over 35 years of senior management experience in the mining industry, Mr. McMullen has been directly involved with major capital projects including roles in operations, evaluations, and corporate development for several mining companies.

He spent the majority of his career working with Barrick Gold Corporation in various senior roles from 1994 to 2012, as well as serving as Director of Highland Gold Mining Ltd., IGE Resources AB, Fire River Gold Corp and Minera S.A. From 2014 to 2016, Mr. McMullen was Director and Chairman of Orvana Minerals. From 2012 to 2016, he was also Principal and Partner, Mines and Metals with BBA, a private engineering firm, and was a non-executive Director on the Board of Directors.

He holds a B.Sc. in Applied Sciences (Metallurgy), is a Professional Engineer, and completed a Master's Degree of Applied Sciences in Mineral Processing at Laval University. Mr. McMullen currently serves as an advisor to management at Detour Gold, and is the Principal of J. McMullen & Associates, a privately held consulting company.

About NewCastle

NewCastle (an augustagroup company) has a 100% interest in the Castle Mountain property in San Bernardino County, California. The Castle Mountain heap leach gold mine produced over one million ounces of gold from 1992 to 2004. The Mine and Reclamation Plan, under which the mine operated, was authorized by the County of San Bernardino as the Lead Agency and remains in effect. Water for the drill programs was accessed from existing patented wells on the Project.

An updated NI 43-101 resource for the project was announced December 2, 2015 which includes Measured Mineral Resources of 17.4 million tonnes grading 0.86 g/t gold containing 0.48 million gold ounces, Indicated Mineral Resources of 202.5 million tonnes grading 0.57 g/t gold containing 3.71 million gold ounces along with Inferred Mineral Resources of 40.8 million tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold and containing 0.76 million gold ounces. The Project hosts a disseminated low sulphidation epithermal system. Gold is primarily hosted by late-stage rhyolite volcanic units within zones of silicification and brecciation associated with northeast-southwest trending/southeast dipping fault structures which are interpreted to have developed within a collapsed caldera environment. Eleven gold domains are represented by both steep and shallow-dipping orientations.

Ian R. Cunningham-Dunlop, P. Eng., the Company's Senior Vice President Technical Services, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101. He has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained in this release is accurate and has approved of the written disclosure of the same.

