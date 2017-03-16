NewCo Boston 2017: Two Days of Demonstrations, Interactive Experiences and Career-Boosting Presentations Highlight Bay State Innovation

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - The NewCo Boston Festival is back -- and bigger. Expanded from one to two days this year, the April 5-6 celebration will feature dozens of presentations and demonstrations highlighting the region's dynamic business community encompassing technology, fitness, consumer, healthcare, education, cleantech, and more. The event also includes career-focused open houses to help students and job seekers looking for advice and opportunities.

Hosted by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), NewCo Boston comprises more than 85 of Massachusetts' leading companies throughout the Greater Boston area, including open houses and demonstrations from companies such as:

Black Duck Software, developer of automated solutions for securing and managing open source software

One Door, whose software helps leading retailers tell great stories through collaboration, localization and simplification

Oxfam America, a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty;

Piaggio Fast Forward, developer of lightweight, intelligent and autonomous mobility solutions for people and goods

PTC, a global provider of design and engineering technologies for CAD, IoT, Augmented Reality and other industrial, commercial and business platforms

Ras Labs, a medical technology company building products that heal and save lives, including electroactive polymer (EAP)-based Synthetic Muscle™

Wayfair, one of the world's largest and most innovative online destinations for the home

"It's easy to take for granted that Massachusetts exemplifies one of the most vibrant and innovative economies in the world," said MassTLC President and CEO Tom Hopcroft. "It's important, though, to recognize the people behind all these game-changing companies. We're hosting NewCo again this year as a way to open the doors and invite the public in to meet all these innovators, hear about their dreams and aspirations, and experience the products and services they've developed.

"NewCo Boston is our way of encouraging the talented people of Massachusetts, including the thousands of students who come here to be educated in some of the world's finest schools and universities, to witness first-hand all the compelling reasons there are to stay and continue to be a part of our innovation ecosystem."

NewCo Boston attendees will select which companies they visit in their "native habitat," and hear first-hand from the founders and executives about how and why they are working to change the world. Prior to the event, participants can visit the NewCo Boston website to customize their own event schedules from "tracks" curated by industry, neighborhood and session topic. Space is limited and sessions are filling up quickly.

NewCo Boston Festival of Innovation presented by MassTLC

April 5-6, 2017, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Greater Boston Area

For More Information and to Register

Follow the hashtag #NewCoBOS

The MassTLC-NewCo Boston Festival is made possible by the generous participation of Platinum Sponsor Oxfam America; Platinum Sponsor Comcast; and Silver Sponsor Black Duck Software.

About The Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. As the voice of the Massachusetts tech sector, representing nearly 300,000 employees and more than $37B in total payroll, MassTLC drive progress by connecting people from across the innovation ecosystem, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas, and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org.