Newcomer to Canada? What you need to know to do your taxes

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - If you are a newcomer to Canada for all or part of a tax year (January 1 to December 31), you need to do your taxes (file an income tax and benefit return) if you receive or want to receive certain benefits and credits, want to claim a refund, or have to pay tax. Everything you need to know is available at cra.gc.ca/newcomers. Find information on getting your social insurance number, filing a tax return, applying for benefits and credits, contacting the Canada Revenue Agency if you need assistance, and tax treaties.
Once you do your taxes for the first time and receive a notice of assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), you'll be able register for My Account and access all of the CRA's online, self-service options. Online services make doing your taxes faster and easier. You'll be able to use them to help file your tax return, make a payment, track the status of your return, register for online mail, apply for benefits, and more. Register for My Account at cra.gc.ca/myaccount.
As a newcomer, it's important to understand your tax obligations and the benefits and credits available to you. We have some videos to help you: Newcomers to Canada and the Canadian Tax System and New to Canada? Learn about Taxes (also available in French, Arabic, Cantonese, Punjabi and Spanish).
