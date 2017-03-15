Newest Member of the Aesthetic Society of American Plastic Surgery

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Congratulations, Dr. Scott T. Farber of Farber Plastic Surgery! Dr. Farber has been inducted into the Aesthetic Society of American Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). ASAPS is an exclusive group of select and highly-qualified plastic surgeons who represent the very best in aesthetic specialty.

Dr. Farber will be joining a group of 2,600 experts throughout the US and Canada committed to the mission of advancing the science, art, and safe practices of aesthetic plastic surgery among certified professionals. ASAPS's sole focus is aesthetics and the education, research, and innovation required to continue to provide the highest quality of ethical conduct and care for patients worldwide.

About Dr. Farber

Scott T. Farber, MD, FACS, is a board-certified fourth generation plastic surgeon and a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery with over 10 years of medical and surgical training. Dr. Farber completed his undergraduate training at Tufts University before going on to graduate with academic distinction from the George Washington University in 2003. His plastic surgery training was completed at Michigan State University, where he was a Chief Resident. For additional training in aesthetic cosmetic surgery, he spent a year at the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital, where he received unparalleled experience working with some of the country's most talented breast, body, and facial cosmetic surgeons. In addition, Dr. Farber is affiliated with some of the highest-rated hospitals in South Florida, such as the Boca Raton Regional Hospital and the Delray Medical Center.

Patients looking to enhance their appearance to achieve a superior level of aesthetic appeal should feel confident and secure when working with a plastic surgeon, and over 2,500 people from around the world have come to see Dr. Farber at Farber Plastic Surgery since its doors opened in 2013.

Dr. Farber specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery such as facial rejuvenation, facelifts, neck lifts, and brow surgery as well as breast and body contouring. Additionally, he is well-versed in a number of cosmetic techniques and medical spa services, including non-surgical procedures such as Botox® or similar injectable fillers. Thanks to his training in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery, Dr. Farber understands the importance and sensitivity that centers around aesthetic cosmetic surgery. Please join us in congratulating Dr. Farber!