Newest Release of STEALTHbits Technologies' Award-Winning Change and Access Monitoring Solution Makes Key Advancement In Securing Active Directory

HAWTHORNE, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, announced today the newest release of its award-winning StealthINTERCEPT real-time change and access monitoring solution.

"The ultimate prize for any attacker is the NTDS.dit file. It stores nearly all of the information accessible in Active Directory, including user objects, groups, membership information and very importantly, password hashes. An attacker could compromise every user account within the Active Directory database by stealing the hashes in the NTDS.dit file," said Gabriel Gumbs, VP of Product Strategy at STEALTHbits Technologies. "Attackers target and attempt to steal the NTDS.dit in many ways, including using the Install From Media option of the NTDSUtil, remotely copying the file via VSS shadow copy, or using post exploitation scripts readily available on the internet such as MimiKatz," continued Gumbs.

StealthINTERCEPT 4.1 introduces the ability to protect the NTDS.dit file from Volume Shadow Copy (VSS) attacks. This protection safeguards the entire Active Directory database from attackers attempting to extract password hashes and other valuable information, providing a significant step forward in an organization's ability to protect itself from bad actors attempting to steal the keys to the proverbial kingdom.

Other new features in the 4.1 release include the ability to monitor LDAP activity for early signs of compromise, indicating the reconnaissance phase of an attack on Active Directory. StealthINTERCEPT's Splunk integration has also been enhanced and includes revised, rich pre-packaged dashboards containing pre-parsed and pre-analyzed data. Lastly, StealthINTERCEPT users can save time by adding advanced actions to their workflows using the easy automation and scripting functionality provided by PowerShell.

Version 4.1 of StealthINTERCEPT is available immediately. A free trial containing these new features will be available starting in mid-April. To learn more, we invite you to arrange a private demonstration by contacting us at sales@stealthbits.com.

