Newforma Congratulates AIA Georgia Design Winners

2017 AIA Georgia Design and Honor Awards include Heery International, Perkins+Will, and Surber Barber Choate + Hertlein Architects

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Newforma congratulates winners and finalists of the 2017 Design and Honor Awards of the Georgia chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Winners by category are:

Built:

Excellence award: Heery International (University of Cincinnati Nippert Stadium)

Excellence award: Perkins+Will (Atlanta office relocation)

Honor award: Perkins+Will (Site Operations Center at BMW)

Honor award: Perkins+Will (Camp Southern Ground Peterson Dining Hall)

Merit award: BLDGS (Georgia Institute of Technology Caddell Building)

Merit award: Perkins+Will (Clemson University Watt Family Innovation Center)





Restoration/Adaptive Re-Use:

Honor award: Perkins+Will (Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School)

Merit award: Smith Dalia Architects (Defoor Hills Warehouse renovation)

Merit award: Robert M. Cain, Architect (Mid-century Remix)





Interiors:

Merit award: Perkins+Will (101 Marietta: Lobby Renovation & Rebranding)





Residential Over $1 million:

Honor award: Surber Barber Choate + Hertlein Architects (House near El Cerro de Chipinque)





Residential Under $1 million:

Merit award: Bach Design Studio (Mountain Retreat)





For a complete list, which includes special and people's choice awards, contact AIA Georgia.

Newforma customers are among the winners and finalists. Newforma customers among the winners are Perkins+Will and Surber Barber Choate + Hertlein Architects. Newforma customers among finalists were HOK and Randall-Paulson Architects.

"Design and construction play vital roles in the health of the economy and the well-being of people who live and work in the built environment," said Newforma Chief Executive Officer Ian Howell. "It's a privilege for Newforma to play a part in this endeavor. We are delighted that some of our customers were among those recognized for their achievements, and congratulate everyone who participated in the 2017 AIA Georgia Design and Honor Awards."

About the American Institute of Architects and AIA Georgia

The American Institute of Architects is the voice of the architectural profession and a resource for its members in service to society. AIA Georgia is committed to providing the necessary leadership and resources to help inform and educate our membership so that they can fully embrace their role in creating a sustainable built environment and consequently empower them to inspire their clients and the entire construction industry. The AIA pursues a vision of driving positive change through the power of design.

About Newforma

To date, more than 1,350 architecture, engineering, and construction companies have used Newforma software to manage information on more than 2.5 million building and infrastructure projects around the world. Newforma apps and desktop software slash time spent on administrative tasks. As a result, Newforma's customers have more time to improve quality, avoid mistakes, and meet demands for faster responses and tighter schedules.

