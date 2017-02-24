Newfoundland Power declares dividends on Series A, B, D and G First Preference Shares

February 24, 2017 08:47 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Newfoundland Power Inc. has declared regular quarterly dividends on its Series A, B, D and G First Preference Shares as follows:
All the common shares of Newfoundland Power Inc. are owned by Fortis Inc. (TSX/NYSE:FTS), a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately $48 billion. The Corporation's 8,400 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries. Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS.
Newfoundland Power is the primary distributer of electricity on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador, and purchases 93% of its energy needs from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. With a customer base of approximately 264,000 accounts, Newfoundland Power is committed to safety, dedicated to the highest level of customer service and delivers reliable electricity at the lowest possible cost. For more information on Newfoundland Power's programs, services and community partnerships, please visit newfoundlandpower.com
Ms. Paige LondonVice President, Finance & Chief Financial OfficerNewfoundland Power Inc.(709) 737-5409(709) 737-5300 (FAX)
