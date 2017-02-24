Newfoundland Power declares dividends on Series A, B, D and G First Preference Shares

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Newfoundland Power Inc. has declared regular quarterly dividends on its Series A, B, D and G First Preference Shares as follows:

1. a dividend of $0.1375 per share on the issued and outstanding 5 1/2% cumulative redeemable first preference share series A of the Company for the quarter ending April 30th, 2017, be and is hereby declared payable May 1st, 2017 to the series A first preference shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14th, 2017; 2. a dividend of $0.13125 per share on the issued and outstanding 5 1/4% cumulative redeemable first preference share series B of the Company for the quarter ending April 30th, 2017, be and is hereby declared payable May 1st, 2017 to the series B first preference shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14th, 2017; 3. a dividend of $0.18125 per share on the issued and outstanding 7 1/4% cumulative redeemable first preference share series D of the Company for the quarter ending May 31st, 2017, be and is hereby declared payable June 1st, 2017 to the series D first preference shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12th, 2017; 4. a dividend of $0.19 per share on the issued and outstanding 7.60% cumulative redeemable first preference share series G of the Company for the quarter ending March 31st, 2017, be and is hereby declared payable April 3rd, 2017 to the series G first preference shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17th, 2017; and, 5. the dividends hereby declared payable be and are hereby designated as eligible dividends within the meaning of s.89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

