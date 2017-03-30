NewGen Concepts, Inc., formerly Vapor Group, Inc., Announces Newly Enhanced Easy Grinder To Be Delivered On All Orders

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - NewGen Concepts, Inc., formerly Vapor Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VPOR), ("Company"), announced today that all customers who had ordered Easy Grinder™ will receive an "enhanced version" at no additional cost. In response to feedback from initial consumer testing, the enhanced version has an upgraded, much more powerful motor and battery, and a reconfigured, sharper grinding mechanism. Since the enhancements are being retrofitted into production, beginning deliveries scheduled for this month will be delayed 30 days or more, but not later than the end of May. Any customer that is unwilling to wait for their delivery of the enhanced version, will be issued an immediate refund by the Company.

As previously reported, the first two production runs of over 40,000 units of Easy Grinder™ have already sold out, and in order to accelerate future production and delivery, the Company is in the process of opening its own manufacturing facility in China.

Retail and wholesale demand for Easy Grinder™ continues strong and is projected to represent a major impact on 2017 revenues and profits.

For more information or to place pre-orders, visit www.easygrinder.com, or email sales@easygrinder.com, or call 844-420-EASY (3279).

About NewGen Concepts, Inc.

NewGen Concepts, Inc., www.newgenconcepts.com, acquires and develops commercially viable intellectual property. Formerly Vapor Group, www.vaporgroup.com, it focused on the manufacture and marketing of vaporizers, e-cigarettes and e-liquids. Through its subsidiary, Smart Wheels, Inc., it markets "Whizboard" scooters.

The Company's subsidiary, Total Vapor, Inc. is the worldwide distributor of the revolutionary, hand-held automatic Easy Grinder™ designed for the MJ market. For more information or to place pre-orders, visit www.easygrinder.com, or email sales@easygrinder.com, or call 844-420-EASY (3279). To view our video demonstration of Easy Grinder go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fveTEGXfG8I or www.easygrinder.com.

NewGen Concepts also owns Simple Cork, Inc., www.simplecork.com, the developer of a new, multi-nationally patented combination wine bottle cork/opener being prepared for market entry in 2017.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.