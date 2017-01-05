Newly Certified G.hn Products on Show at CES 2017

HomeGrid Forum members demonstrate how the rate of G.hn certifications are accelerating as market demand expands

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - CES 2017

News highlights:

Major G.hn breakthroughs will be demonstrated at this year's CES show in Las Vegas.

Marvell showcases Wave 2 powerline technology, which both ARRIS and CIG have recently certified to achieve the HomeGrid Forum logo on their products. Wave 2 powerline technology provides a higher performance backbone network for whole home coverage for the ultra-peak broadband experience.

Many G.hn product breakthroughs, some of which have been certified in the last 12 months as part of a greatly successful year for the technology, are on showcase today at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. HomeGrid Forum and its Accredited Test House (ATH), Allion Labs, recently announced they have successfully certified 19 Gigabit-capable products to date, and the number is set to grow at an even faster rate in 2017 because of its future-proof and versatile characteristics.

Marvell's latest 88LX5152 chip will be exhibited at the show. The chip is the first product to implement the full ITU-T G.hn specification with MIMO support and up to 80 MHz. This product delivers a two to three times faster performance than legacy powerline products, and is designed to increase the range and throughput of next-generation 802.11ac or 802.11ad Wi-Fi extenders and other consumer networking products. By mixing and matching wireless and wireline networking to fit individual consumers' needs through G.hn Wave-2 Powerline, OTT services can be delivered at faster speeds that won't create a bandwidth block or compromise the quality of experience for the consumer.

With 4K OTT adoption expected to rise to 189 million global users by 2021, consumers are placing ever-growing demands on network throughput. G.hn is the number one technology to fulfil the needs for an in-home ultra-broadband experience, by extending Wi-Fi coverage and performance throughout the home and creating a true hybrid network over any of the available mediums.

"At HomeGrid Forum we are thrilled that the industry is recognizing and supporting the strength and growth of G.hn as it transforms the way entertainment is delivered over the home network," commented Donna Yasay, HomeGrid Forum President. "While G.hn is just at the beginning of its journey and rapidly gaining momentum, other technologies are inevitably falling short and will likely depart from the industry. CES 2017 is a great platform to continue to champion the capabilities and benefits of G.hn to attendees from around the world."

Marvell will be demonstrating G.hn solutions at the Marvell Suite, Venetian Meeting Rooms, Level 3, Murano 3304.

Full details of all G.hn certified products are available on the HomeGrid Forum website at: http://www.homegridforum.org/content/pages.php?pg=certified_systems.

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world's best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. Over 70 members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology -- over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber -- while continuing to support HomePNA deployments and their transition to G.hn. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

