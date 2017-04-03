Newly Focused One Identity Finishes Record Year of Helping Organizations Get Identity and Access Management Right

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) -

Achieves new milestones in 2016, approaching close to a quarter billion dollars in bookings, increasing 17-percent year-over-year and realizing license growth at three times the market rate

Marks thirteenth consecutive year of profitability and records positive bookings growth in four of the last five years

Strong 29-percent year-over-year growth in partner-driven revenue spurs plans for new global partner program

One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right, today announced a series of corporate milestones and record achievements, headlined by recognizing nearly a quarter billion dollars in bookings during the recently concluded fiscal year. A newly focused business operating within Quest Software, One Identity's phenomenal growth is due to the increased reliance of customers and partners on the company's continued commitment to customer success and solution innovation.

Having recently divested from Dell, and now operating within Quest Software, One Identity has improved business agility to better achieve customer outcomes, resulting in a strong financial finish to FY17, which ended Jan 31. In its newly published Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration1, Gartner positioned One Identity in the "Challengers" quadrant.

"Year after year, the One Identity team continues to sharpen its focus on customer success. We continue to earn our customers' trust, as One Identity is the only vendor committed to delivering a complete portfolio of reliable governance, privileged management, access management and identity as a service solutions that help them get IAM right," said John Milburn, president and general manager of One Identity. "Our customers repeatedly cite our modular portfolio that enables them to start anywhere without having to install a monolithic infrastructure or work with multiple vendors, our focus on their success and the business-centric nature of IAM done through One Identity."

One Identity achieved success across several areas:

Strong Operational Growth

In 2016, One Identity achieved license growth at three times the market rate and marked its nearly 13 th consecutive year of profitability.

consecutive year of profitability. Nearly 1,500 companies purchased One Identity solutions during the year, totaling over 7,500 organizations working with the company to secure their enterprises.

The One Identity team surpassed 700 employees working out of offices in 12 countries.

Commitment to Customer Success

Based on 846 surveys completed during 2017, One Identity customers reported "Overall Satisfaction on Support Experience" at 94-percent, and in the same timeframe, One Identity Support returned a Net Promoter Score of 75-percent, both numbers well above industry averages.

Members of the newly created One Identity Global Customer Advisory Board met regularly to highlight emerging needs, directly influencing company product direction.

In October 2016, more than 75 partners and customers attended the inaugural One Identity user conference in New Orleans.

Partner Program Leverages Flexibility of One Identity Solutions

Revenue from partner-led customer wins increased 29-percent year-over-year.

Newly focused partner program planned to launch in Q2 introduces program enhancements including new portal, simplified deal registration, certifications, incentives and product rebates.

Global partner wins were seen across key verticals such as federal and state governments, higher education, finance and other fortune 500 enterprises.

EMEA partner forum in November attended by more than 100 partners.

Validation for Product Innovation and Vision

One Identity earned a strong endorsement from well-regarded industry analyst Martin Kuppinger: "The new company structure provides a greater level of independence to the One Identity business, allowing One Identity to concentrate on its target customers. One Identity has a defined and well thought-out growth strategy." 2

Forrester Research positioned the company as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Identity Management and Governance 3 .

. One Identity Introduced new product enhancements aligned to the digital transformation needs of enterprises, such as One Identity Connect for Cloud to govern identities in cloud applications.

"We spent 2016 refining the portfolio to help organizations continue to get IAM right as they move securely through their digital transformations," said Jackson Shaw, senior director of product management at One Identity. "We believe our enterprise customers will continue down this path, and we intend to support them every step of the way, particularly as they move to the cloud. Our first step in this direction was the introduction of One Identity Connect for Cloud in 2016 that extends an organization's governance program to cloud applications with unparalleled speed. We will be further extending our offerings and our team with plans to add 50 developers to support both hybrid and pure-play cloud deployments in 2017."

"When we looked at One Identity as part of the acquisition of technology from Dell, we knew we had found a true crown jewel," said Jeff Hawn, CEO of Quest Software. "This team has made it a habit of enabling customer success. As the One Identity team starts its next fiscal year, they do so with an incredible momentum and proven track record of financial and customer success and a portfolio unequaled in the market to solve their customers' toughest security and IAM challenges."

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, helps organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right. With a unique combination of offerings including a portfolio of identity governance, access management and privileged management, and identity as a service that help organizations reach their full potential, unimpeded by security yet safeguarded against threats. One Identity has proven to be a company unequalled in its commitment to its customers' long-term IAM success. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

