Newly Formed Technical Advisory Board to Support Concurrent Technologies Corporation in Advancing Technical Solutions

JOHNSTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has assembled a highly accomplished group of technical and business leaders to form the company's first-ever Technical Advisory Board (TAB). The group will review Concurrent Technologies Corporation's technical projects for enhancements and integration opportunities, mentor technical staff, and suggest potential opportunities.

"Concurrent Technologies Corporation's new Technical Advisory Board is an important component to help us achieve our mission to provide customized technical solutions to our clients. The TAB is comprised of an impressive group of individuals who possess a wealth of experience and knowledge. I look forward to meeting with this group. The company will benefit from their unique insights and recommendations," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., Concurrent Technologies Corporation president & CEO.

A brief look at the inaugural Technical Advisory Board membership:

Anthony J. "Tony" Tether, Ph.D., (TAB Chair) - Dr. Tether was Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) from 2001 until his retirement in 2009. His industry experience includes leadership roles at Dynamics Technology Inc., Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), and Ford Aerospace Corporation. In addition to DARPA Director, he held other positions in the Department of Defense, including Director of National Intelligence in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Dr. Tether received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master's and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

Arthur J. Bruckheim, Ph.D. - Dr. Bruckheim has more than 30 years of executive, financial, and management responsibility coupled with government/commercial/academic/international counseling and marketing experience in law enforcement technologies, defense and counter-terrorism systems, air traffic control systems, and integrated logistics support. Among his positions were lead engineer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, vice president of Science Applications International Corporation, and manager of advanced concepts at Battelle Research. Dr. Bruckheim holds a bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. in engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, University of Pennsylvania, and University of Maryland, respectively. He also has a master's in economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Nicholas H. Guertin - Mr. Guertin has 23 years of Navy military experience and a civil service career that includes leading engineering and development of various technologies on Navy ships. Among his posts are director for rapid prototyping, experimentation and demonstration at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division; and director for transformation in the office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington and an MBA from Bryant University.

Jeffrey K. Harris - Mr. Harris has contributed to U.S. national security in both government and industry for 40 years, where he has fostered new technologies and programs that have contributed significantly to U.S. national capabilities. He served as the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Space, director of the National Reconnaissance Office, and associate executive director of the Intelligence Community. He is retired from Lockheed Martin (LM), where he served as president of LM Missiles and Space Division and president of LM Special Programs Division. He holds a bachelor's degree in Photographic Science and Instrumentation from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Stanley A. Sojka, Ph.D. - Dr. Sojka is an accomplished executive who has diverse experience in the global chemical industry with a strong emphasis on growing sales by taking existing and new products and technological developments to the marketplace. He has worked internationally as executive vice president of Rohner in Switzerland and business development manager at Saltigo in Germany. He also held executive positions domestically at FMC Lithium, Holl Technologies Company, and Occidental Chemical Corporation. Dr. Sojka holds a bachelor's in chemistry from Canisius College and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Indiana University. He has post-doctorate training at the University of Basel in Switzerland, executive training at Harvard Business School, and is a graduate of the Northeastern University Executive Development Program.

