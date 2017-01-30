Newly Redesigned Nashville Airport Marriott Captures the Soul of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Never miss a beat when you stay at our Nashville Marriott hotel. Every moment of your trip to one of the hottest travel destinations in the country should capture the essence of the city, and your hotel room is no exception. Located minutes away from top attractions like the Grand Ole Opry, Bridgestone Arena and the Nissan Stadium, home to the Tennessee Titans, this hotel reflects the unique charm of Music City.

Experience the rhythm of the city and reenergize in our newly renovated Nashville Marriott hotel. During your stay, enjoy the excitement of a tour through the Country Music Hall of Fame, a night out in Lower Broadway, one of the city's most popular dining and entertainment areas or a delicious meal at City House in the trendy 12 South neighborhood. Afterwards, relax with a variety of entertainment options in your new hotel room, including in-room Netflix, Hulu and YouTube. With a design palette inspired by the city, each one of our guest rooms incorporates authentic, handcrafted materials to give the entire space a tailored feel. This freshly reimagined location brings together authentic guest rooms, versatile meeting space, enthusiastic staff and delicious homegrown food in perfect harmony.

General Manager Shannon Bowles is dedicated to making your stay an unforgettable experience. "At the Nashville Airport Marriott, we have crafted a guest experience filled with rich simplicity captivating the soul of our hotel in harmony with the beat of Music City," Bowles stated. "Our guest rooms rebalance and restore through a Nashville inspired palette that marries soulful, organic materials with a thoughtful, sophisticated design. Our premier sports bar and restaurant, Champions, radiates the rhythms of Music City through locally inspired food and beverage specialties delivered in both intimate and purposeful gathering spaces. With a central location to Nashville's top destinations, we continually strive to be the #1 hotel choice for transient, group and local catering customers in the Greater Nashville market."

Recently recognized as an exploding food seen, Nashville is becoming known for its delicious food and enticing flavors, and Champion's Sports Bar & Restaurant is no exception. With a menu featuring area specialties like Nashville hot chicken and local craft beers, guests are sure to get a true taste for the city. Alternatively, discover a new take on room service with Fresh Bites Dining. Bringing together convenience, fresh ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, Fresh Bites Dining introduces a modern concept on hotel dining.

As part of the redesign, Nashville Marriott offers meeting and event space that has soul. Whether planning a small corporate event or a grand musical performance, the hotel features the perfect corresponding space and best in class audio, visual and meeting technology. Each moment of an event is flawlessly executed by the Nashville Airport Marriott Event Management team, which consistently ranks in the top 10 percent of all Marriott Hotels in Event Satisfaction Scores.

About Nashville Airport Marriott

As a distinctive Nashville, TN, hotel, Nashville Airport Marriott caters to guests looking for convenience and stress-free travel. As one of the premier hotels near the Nashville, TN, airport, guests retreat to modern rooms or spacious suites and enjoy a health club complete with state-of-the-art equipment and an indoor/outdoor pool. Our hotel boasts over 25,000 square feet of renovated event space, conveniently located on one level. Celebrate a social event or hold a meeting in the elegant ballroom which seats up to 900. Serving both the business and leisure traveler, this Nashville, TN, hotel provides comfort, convenience and easy access to all that Music City has to offer.

For more information, to make a reservation or to submit a request for proposal, call 615-889-9300 or visit www.NashvilleAirportMarriott.com