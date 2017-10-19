Newmark Knight Frank Devencore Reports on Space Availability in Vancouver Office Market

Vacancy Rates Trending Towards Historic Lows in Downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 19, 2017) - In its Real Estate Market Research study published today, Newmark Knight Frank Devencore reported that vacancy rates for all space classes in downtown Vancouver have dropped substantially over the past twelve months, from 8.7% to 6.8%. In the Class A market, the average gross rent is $49.52/sf. Demand is being driven by technology and media companies; in the coming months, this surge in demand may see vacancy rates decline to record low levels.

"The downtown market will remain challenging for tenants pending the next development cycle, which will not hit its stride until 2021," said Jon Bishop, Executive Vice President and Managing Principal of Newmark Knight Frank Devencore's Vancouver office. "Landlords will be limiting tenant inducements and expanding tenancies will have to consider either leasing non-contiguous space or locating some or all of their operations to the suburbs."

In Richmond, Burnaby and Surrey, Class A vacancy rates currently range from 10.4% to 17.9%, and average gross rents are between $27.14/sf and $35.05/sf. Most suburban submarkets are tightening.

"Burnaby is taking the lead in positioning itself as an alternative urban centre to downtown Vancouver," Mr. Bishop said. "Anticipating a population growth of over one million people by 2041, the city has created a comprehensive Metrotown Downtown Plan that aims to establish Metrotown as the focal point for growth and development. The plan promotes commerce and job growth, improves connectivity and transportation choices, and integrates office, retail, and residential development with urban plazas and other amenities in a concentrated and sustainable downtown core."

With contemporary downtown office space in short supply, tenant negotiating leverage will be severely constrained until the next wave of developments is completed. As has been the case for some time, strata office developments will likely continue to attract tenants.

To read the complete market study, please go to: https://devencorenkf.com/market_information_detail.php?id=30

