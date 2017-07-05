News Advisory: As waterfront litter piles up, cleaners to disclose City's cuts to service

July 05, 2017 17:12 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) -
Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.
City cleaners represented by CUPE Local 79 will gather in Nathan Phillips Square to hand out information about the cuts to the cleaning of our public spaces. A voluntary cleanup of Toronto's litter and debris-plagued waterfront will follow.
ATTENTION PHOTO AND VIDEO EDITORS: Event includes shots of placards, information being distributed, and litter clean-up activities.
To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170705-CUPE79_800.jpg
Katrina Miller647-272-5024
Litter-strewn waterfront is an embarrassment to our City.