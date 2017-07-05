News Advisory: As waterfront litter piles up, cleaners to disclose City's cuts to service

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) -

Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

City cleaners represented by CUPE Local 79 will gather in Nathan Phillips Square to hand out information about the cuts to the cleaning of our public spaces. A voluntary cleanup of Toronto's litter and debris-plagued waterfront will follow.

WHAT: Event - info picket, media conference, and litter clean-up WHO: Speakers include: Tim Maguire, President, CUPE Local 79 City Cleaners WHERE and WHEN: July 6th, 2017 9:00 a.m. - Nathan Phillips Square for info picket and media conference. 10:00 a.m. - Lakeshore, exact location to be announced, for litter clean up.

ATTENTION PHOTO AND VIDEO EDITORS: Event includes shots of placards, information being distributed, and litter clean-up activities.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170705-CUPE79_800.jpg