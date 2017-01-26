NEWS ALERT: Hong Kong International Chinese New Year Night Parade to ring in the Year of the Rooster with the largest-ever performance line-up

Free Satellite Feed & Fiber Signal for Broadcasting

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the 2017 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade will be held on the first day of Chinese New Year (28 January) in Tsim Sha Tsui. It is one of the HKTB's events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) this year. The celebratory spirit is aptly summed up with the theme "Best Fortune. World Party".

In addition to showcasing 10 vibrant, decorative floats, the parade has been scaled up to feature over 3,000 local and international performers, the largest number in the event's history, including world-champion troupes from around the world. To warm up the crowd before the parade starts, the HKTB will give out 13,000 festive gift packs to spectators as an expression of good wishes.

Following are some of the firstly joined international performing groups:

USA , Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders and Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps

, Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders and Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps Japan , Ushibuka Haiya Preservation Society with Kumamon

, Ushibuka Haiya Preservation Society with Kumamon France , Giant Flowers and Butterflies

, Giant Flowers and Butterflies Germany , Stelzen-Art & Wheelartistics Wuppertal

, Stelzen-Art & Wheelartistics Wuppertal Philippines , Kadayawan of Davao

, Kadayawan of Davao Spain, Carnaval de Colores

Carnaval de Colores Russia, Candy King

Candy King Taiwan, Chinese Taipei Cheerleading Association

The HKTB cordially invites TV stations to broadcast the parade on 28 January, from 20:00-21:45 Hong Kong Time (GMT+8). Signals will be transmitted via satellite and fiber for use by overseas broadcasters. Below please find detailed information:

Satellite Feed (Free to air)

Date: 28 January 2017 (Saturday)

Time: 20:00 - 21:45* HK Time, GMT+8

*subject to the parade progress (Media can test the signal starting from 17:00 HK Time)

Details:

TVBI Satellite Channels via IS19 C-Band Content "2017 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade" Show, provided by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB)

With commercial break. For re-editing use Downlink Frequency 3851MHz L-Band: 1299MHz Channel Chanel 5 & 6: Worldwide Polarisation Vertical Symbol Rate 10.85MS/s Fec 3/4 Format PAL (HD) Modulation DVB-S2 8PSK TVB Logo No Commercial Break Yes Covered Regions Australia*, Canada, China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, USA *(Please use IS19 KU-Band)

Emergency contact for Satellite Feed & Fuber transmission:

TVB Technical Support and Operation Department (TSOD)

Mr. Simon Cham (852)-23352077, 23355915, 23355929 or mobile (852)-98768504

Fiber Signal (Free to air)

Date: 28 January 2017 (Saturday)

Time: 20:00 - 21:45* HK Time, GMT+8

*subject to the parade progress (Media can test the signal starting from 19:00 HK Time)

Destination: London BT Tower (Port No.: BT DABX 101)

Signal format: HD-SDI

Details:

Content "2017 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade" Show, provided by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB)

Without commercial break TS 15mbit/s Video HD 1080i50 MPEG4 12mbit/s (PID 512) (H.264/AVC High @ level 4.0) Audio 1 (embedded 1, mpeg layer) (PID 4112) Audio 2 (embedded 2, mpeg layer) (PID 4113) Commercial Break No Logo No

Emergency contact for Fiber signal:

MSOC 24-hour Hotline:

Tel: +91-20-6615 3391/ +91-20-6615 3393

Email: media.soc@tatacommunications.com

Notes to Editors:

For more details about the event, please visit:

http://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/see-do/events-festivals/highlight-events/chinese-new-year-celebrations.jsp

Event press release and post-event photographs will be available after the parade:

http://partnernet.hktb.com/tc/about_hktb/news/press_releases/index.html

Post-event photos will be ready at Reuters newsroom. Please find the details below:

02:00 am Hong Kong Time (GMT +8), Sunday, 29 Jan, 2017

Photos can be downloaded from the following link (please register for free download):

http://open.mediaexpress.reuters.com/contributor/hong-kong-tourism-board

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/23/11G128110/Images/MEG-CNP-GEN-2894L_HR-05da58e0df2b81d897f746f85245d10e.JPG