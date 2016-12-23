NEWS ALERT - One of the Most Anticipated New Year Countdown Celebrations in Asia "Pyromusical" over Hong Kong's Iconic Victoria Harbour to bring in 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - On New Year's Eve (31 December), the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will stage a "Pyromusical", harmonising fireworks, pyrotechnics, lighting effects and music over the iconic Victoria Harbour and the city's breathtaking skyline to bring in 2017. This year, the show will be extended from 8 to 10 minutes, with new firework patterns of stars and butterflies on display, creating a symbol of hope and joy.

When the clock strikes midnight, the numerals 2017 will be displayed on the façade of the unique wing-shaped landmark ­-- the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre -- with fascinating fireworks and pyrotechnics launched concurrently from the waterfront and from the tops of surrounding skyscrapers on Hong Kong Island. As the perfect climax to the show, Victoria Harbour will be illuminated by special lighting effects, based on the concept of northern lights, after the grand finale of glitters and sparks. Prior to the show, at 10pm, a newly added street party with live performances will be hosted at the Tsim Sha Tsui Pier to hike up the ambience.

Pyrotechnic Display Animated Footage Preview and Download:

